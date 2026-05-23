Lessons from Spurs-Thunder, Game 3: Jared McCain, OKC's options and fatigue all around

The 2026 Western Conference Finals is a clash of the theories: The Oklahoma City Thunder are plagued by the “too many guys” theory, in which it is hard to rely on consistent contributions when so many players on your roster are capable. The San Antonio Spurs, meanwhile, appear to be suffering from the late-onset “not enough guys” theory, with injuries and sobering Luke Kornet plus/minus stats calling into question if they actually have the horses to win this race.

They probably do, but they also just got choked out by OKC on Friday night in Game 3 when their scoring became too inconsistent. It was a professional and not-too-flashy win in a stadium that was ready to blow its top all night, and it leaves me wondering if the Spurs can still take the series if Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox aren’t going to be 100 percent. Maybe? Perhaps? It’s certainly not a “yes.” In any case, on with the lessons from Game 3!

We all get one Jared McCain trade joke

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

McCain was spectacular in Game 3, and looks like more than able to create a shot in one of the most defensively rigid series we’ve had in years. Him flexing on Victor Wembanyama will be discussed later, do not worry.

The fact that the Philadelphia 76ers traded McCain for a mid-20s first-round draft pick this year essentially to create cap flexibility is hilarious, and everyone gets one joke about it. Here’s mine: “what if the 76ers had the 2026 Finals MVP on their team in 2026? Surely they made it out of the second-round, right?”

Admittedly, if McCain blossoms into a superstar on the Thunder the trade will go down in infamy, but I also understand why the 76ers traded him. This could just be a flash in the pan; I mean, I declared Ajay Mitchell the next Jalen Brunson after Round Two and that hasn’t been happening. And it’s not like VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey are going to come off the bench, and McCain was pretty redundant for that team no matter how you slice it — it’s not the worst return to get a first-round pick back for a guy whose ceiling was your sixth man. And even it is the worst trade ever, it’s not like you can fire Daryl Morey twice. One joke each, then move on.

“Too many guys” theory is beating “not enough guys” theory

Oklahoma City Thunder | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Thunder’s success feels like it orbits around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at random intervals; he was their only player to top 30 minutes last night, and 76 of the Thunder’s 123 points came off the bench, chiefly from McCain, Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams.

The Spurs, meanwhile, are just getting obliterated whenever Victor Wembanyama isn’t on the floor. Before they went double big late in the fourth quarter when they had run out of options, Luke Kornet’s six solo minutes netted a minus-18, meaning the Spurs lost each of those minutes by an average of three points. For reference, if you lose every minute of a basketball game by three, you’ll lose by 144.

The Spurs thus have about seven playable guys: their starters, plus Harper and Keldon Johnson. But if one of those guys, Wemby, isn’t out there, it’s just a moot point. In essence, they really only have one playable guy and a number of options of people to play with him. It’s not breaking news that Wemby is required for San Antonio to win this thing, but I’m not sure he can physically hold up if he’s this required.

Fatigue and attrition is starting to swing games

Nobody can really trust their bench unit in the playoffs, but the gap between how much the Thunder and Spurs can trust theirs, respectively, is massive. And it’s really wearing down the Spurs, mentally and physically. Stephon Castle tightened up his turnovers but got in serious foul trouble. Harper was clearly banged up but looked like he shook off some rust down the stretch. Fox, conversely, gutted out a tough performance but hobbled off the court in pain multiple times. Meanwhile, Wembanyama is just tired, struggling to keep his feet under him.

There is a close up angle of this shot where it looks like Wembanyama is snapping his head back to try and flop for a foul. I assure you that is not what’s happening. In the Minnesota Timberwolves series, the Wolves figured out that bringing the full force of your momentum into Wemby’s chest is liable to send him flying. Naz Reid figured this out, even Terrance Shannon made some hay out of it. Wemby is super tall, but he is a little wispy when he doesn’t have the energy to dig his heels in.

It is going to take an inspired physical display from Wembanyama to actually win this series, especially if the guards are going to be rotating in and out with injuries or foul trouble. But the Spurs just don’t have other options. The Thunder do, and the Jalen Williams injury hasn’t hurt them like it would have San Antonio. Currently, that’s their biggest advantage.