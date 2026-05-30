Marc Davis, John Goble and the refs for Spurs-Thunder Game 7: Which team gets the edge?

How the officials manage a key star's contact could swing home-court advantage or become the most talked-about element of the game.

The referee crew for Saturday's decisive game is known for its even-handed approach, but past series performances add an undercurrent of uncertainty.

The Western Conference Finals Game 7 between two teams will determine this year's NBA Finals opponent to the New York Knicks.

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday. The prize waiting at the end for the victor? A trip to the NBA Finals to take on the New York Knicks for the NBA title. The tricky part is getting the win. That'll take all the skill and wiles the players have. And maybe a bit of luck. Depending on how you look at it, some of that luck may have already gone into the selection of the referees for the night.

Game 7 referees for Spurs vs. Thunder

Marc Davis (crew chief)

John Goble (referee)

Josh Tiven (umpire)

Mitchell Ervin (alternate)

Marc Davis has 27 seasons of experience, including 218 playoff games and 23 NBA Finals games. John Goble has been an NBA official for 16 seasons with 125 playoff games and eight NBA Finals games under his belt. Josh Tiven is the least experienced of the trio but still has 13 seasons as a ref. That includes 76 playoff games and five NBA Finals games.

There aren't any specific stats that jump out as an advantage for either the Thunder or Spurs. The refs on this crew are historically even-handed, which is likely why they were chosen to oversee Game 7.

Official 25-26 Home W-L% 25-26 Home/Road PF Thunder W-L Spurs W-L Marc Davis .492 19.6/19.6 62-47 (.569) 65-46 (.582) John Goble .590 19.8/19.6 49-39 (.557) 48-20 (.706) Josh Tiven .500 19.0/19.4 40-25 (.615) 41-24 (.631)

While Davis' presence has favored home teams in his career, this past season road teams have evened the score. The Spurs do have a strong win percentage when Goble refs their games.

It is worth mentioning that each of these refs has been involved in previous games this series. Goble was on the crew that oversaw the Spurs' Game 1 win. OKC had 26 fouls called on them to SA's 19. Tiven was on the floor for Game 2 when the Thunder evened the series on 21-21 foul calls. Davis was on the much maligned crew for Game 3. The Thunder beat the Spurs in a game that saw the teams take 33 free throws each.

The real question is how they handle Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his trips to the free throw line. Tony Brothers and the crew in Game 5 were criticized for giving SGA an easy whistle, along with a slew of missed calls. If this crew clamps down on physicality, we can expect to see Gilgeous-Alexander drawing plenty of fouls. However, given the contentious debate about SGA's supposed "foul baiting," these refs could just as easily go the other direction and swallow their whistles in a critical Game 7.

Whatever home court advantage the Thunder have when it comes to the officials could easily be evened out by the physicality we can expect the officials to allow, given what's on the line.

The only thing we can all hope is that player legacies and not the refs are the story coming out of Saturday night.

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