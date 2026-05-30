What Victor Wembanyama, SGA and other stars can prove in Spurs-Thunder Game 7

Tonight's Game 7 between Oklahoma City and San Antonio features two of the NBA's best teams battling for a trip to the Finals.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the San Antonio Spurs tonight in the hotly anticipated Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. The winner will advance to face the New York Knicks.

So much is on the line tonight. These are the two best teams in basketball — both on comparable timelines, with dueling MVP candidates, a number of stylistic parallels and even geographic proximity to spice things up. For Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the stars expected to play, this is the sort of game that can define a legacy. Or at least strongly color it. Here is what tonight's stars are hoping to prove:

Is Victor Wembanyama built for this?

Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Literally. That is the biggest question facing Victor Wembanyama in this series and more broadly as his career picks up steam. He's on a potentially GOAT-level trajectory, but he's also 7-foot-6 — which just factually comes with heightened injury concerns. San Antonio has played it safe with Wemby all year, limiting him to 29.2 minutes per game in the regular season.

Wemby's minutes are way up in the playoffs, naturally, and especially in this series. But after that monster 41-point, 24-rebound statement in Game 1, we've seen Wemby's production wax and wane. He's still extremely impactful, but the Thunder are forcing tougher shots and keeping him out of the paint effectively. Worse yet, when Wemby does sit, the Spurs consistently fall off a cliff.

Can Wemby give the Spurs 40-plus minutes with a trip to the Finals on the line? Can he maintain his aggression and coordination on offense late into the game? This is a chance for Wemby to stake his claim as the new face of NBA basketball. If he's built for it.

Is SGA still the best player in the world?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The best player in the world debate is nuanced, and there's not one "correct" answer. But Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a two-time reigning MVP, which means he has consensus on his side — and the team success in OKC to back it up. But Wemby is hot on his heels as a third-place finisher in MVP voting. He's 22, in just his third NBA season, and (again) on a suspiciously GOAT-like trajectory.

Wemby claims that mantle outright if the Spurs take Game 7 in OKC. Almost certainly. There could, in theory, be some oddball outcome where Wemby struggles, SGA puts up 40, and the Thunder still lose, but really, we know how this ends. Either Gilgeous-Alexander steps up — in ways he hasn't consistently done so far in this series — or Wemby and the Spurs defense punt OKC into an offseason of existential questions.

Gilgeous-Alexander is an incredible scoring talent, the best in the league. But he has met his match with this Spurs defense. San Antonio has guards with the size and physicality to get in SGA's way. Wemby, meanwhile, has forced Gilgeous-Alexander into countless awkward mid-range pull-ups when he would normally just attack the lane. The forcefield Wemby projects around the paint has given SGA legitimate fits at various points in this series. He needs to rise above it and find a solution, once and for all, in Game 7.

Is De'Aaron Fox worth $222 million?

De'Aaron Fox - San Antonio Spurs | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

De'Aaron Fox went 4-for-15 (.267) and 1-for-9 (.111) in Games 5 and 6, raising new questions about how exactly the Spurs can survive his massive four-year, $222 million contract extension. Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle are both starting-caliber guards, verging on All-Star caliber. The Spurs couldn't have planned for lottery luck ahead of time, but now it can occasionally feel as though Fox is an expensive roadblock to San Antonio's young core.

Game 7 is a prime opportunity to dispel that notion — a notion I broadly think is silly. Castle will get paid in the not so distant future, but Harper's rookie extension won't kick in for another almost four years. It's also blatantly false to act as if Fox is getting in the way of Castle or Harper on the development front.

Castle quite literally cannot run an offense without Fox there to guide the steering wheel. Especially not against OKC's swarming defense.

Stephon Castle in the Western Conference Finals...



without De'Aaron Fox:

9.5 APG

10.0 TOV



with De'Aaron Fox:

7.0 APG

1.5 TOV pic.twitter.com/Psg3Tu83KH — Underdog (@Underdog) May 29, 2026

Harper, meanwhile, has put up monster two-way numbers all postseason. He looks like the Spurs' second-best player and that's with Fox mostly starting ahead of him. The Spurs can benefit from their three-headed backcourt monster. Nothing is happening at the expense of another. Fox needs to shoot better, yes, but his value as a table-setter and advantage creator remains extremely high. Let's see if he can remind folks that he is, in fact, "still good."

Is Chet Holmgren a championship-worthy No. 2?

Chet Holmgren - Oklahoma City Thunder | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Chet Holmgren made All-Star, All-Defense and All-NBA in his third season, which really isn't talked about enough. He was the clear next man up behind Wemby in DPOY voting, with his range and versatility serving as criticial connective tissue for the most dominant defensive team in modern NBA history. He also won a championship in year two, so he already has a bit of legacy cushioning.

That said, Holmgren was pretty clearly the third-best player on the floor during OKC's 2025 title run, with Jalen Williams rapidly ascending to claim the No. 2 mantle. Now, JDub is hurt — as is OKC's other favorite secondary creator Ajay Mitchell. Jared McCain, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso can all help to pick up slack, but OKC is thinner than it wants to be right now, really on both ends.

So can Holmgren help OKC past San Antonio in this critical, shorthanded Game 7? This has been a tough series for Holmgren, who seems less invested in his personal beef with Wemby than his opponent, which just means Wemby and the Spurs are taking every opportunity to punk Chet. Often without retalliation.

This is not to say Holmgren needs to go out there and pick a fight, but he needs to aggressively shoot 3s, attack seams, try to draw fouls on Wemby and at least make that frontcourt battle a little bit less lopsided. Holmgren is more than capable of meeting the moment, we just need to see it.

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