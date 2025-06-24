Minnesota Timberwolves draft targets: 3 ideal picks to fill biggest roster needs

FanSided's NBA Draft Central has you covered from every angle with the latest mock drafts, rankings, detailed notes on every top prospect and more.

Boasting back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances and a rising superstar in Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves could get closer to taking the next step with a successful 2025 NBA Draft.

To keep their championship window open, the Timberwolves will look to bolster their depth at the point guard and power forward positions this offseason. Three-time All-Star Julius Randle and 2024 Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid could both test free agency this offseason by exercising their player options, and the aging Mike Conley is one of only two point guards rostered by Minnesota at this current moment (the other being the relatively unproven Rob Dillingham).

Minnesota owns the 17th and 31st overall picks in this year's draft, and here are three solid candidates to fulfill their most pressing needs.

Nolan Traoré

Traoré is a 19-year-old point guard that recently finished his second season with Saint-Quentin in France's LNB Élite. Traoré is highly regarded for his speed, handle and playmaking ability, which would perfectly complement the scoring capabilities and ball-dominant nature of guys like Edwards and Randle. The Frenchman's quickness could also help pick up the Timberwolves' pace if needed, considering Minnesota finished sixth-to-last in possessions per 48 minutes.

Traoré would be an interesting pairing with Saint-Quentin native Rudy Gobert, who has three years left on his contract. Their shared background could help grow Minnesota's international fanbase, and create good chemistry on the hardwood. Traoré averaged 11.6 points, 5.1 assists and 0.7 steals in 30 starts for Gobert's childhood team this year.

Egor Demin

Demin is the second 19-year-old European point guard on this list, and is coming off a Big 12 All-Freshman season with the BYU Wildcats in Utah. The Russian averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals this past year, and previously played for Real Madrid before coming to the United States. He was BYU's first ever five-star basketball recruit, leading the Wildcats to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2011.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Demin is highly regarded for his skill and passing ability, and possesses great court vision similar to Conley. Unfortunately, Demin will likely be picked up before the Timberwolves have a chance to snag him, and needs time to get his shot NBA-ready (Demin made just 27.3 percent of his threes this year).

Rasheer Fleming

Also listed at 6-foot-9, Fleming has 40 pounds on Denim and instead plays power forward. The New Jersey native recently wrapped up a three-year career with St. Joe's in Philadelphia, where he averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals in 35 starts for the Hawks this season.

Fleming boasts a 7-foot-5 wingspan, has a great motor, and can shoot the ball from all over the floor (he shot 39 percent from deep this year), making him a clear successor to Randle and/or Reid, should they leave for free agency this offseason or next. Fleming fits Minnesota's existing model of length and defensive intensity, and would be a great choice for the 31st overall pick.