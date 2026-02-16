NBA All-Star weekend proved the league is in good hands with its young stars

Tyrese Maxey, with a smooth size-up move, managed to get past the taller and lengthier Kevin Durant during the final game of the new, three-team format in the NBA All-Star Game. He scored a contested layup as one of the smallest players on the court. Before he even crossed half-court going back on defense, he stole a lazy pass and splashed a transition 3-pointer to help Team Stars build a 12-1 lead over Team Stripes.

That type of effort in an NBA All-Star Game hasn’t been seen for years. What was it about this year that players decided to play with that competitive edge fans have been begging for? Well we may never get the full answer as to why, but if you wanted the final game of All-Star Weekend, you can easily point to the youngsters taking pride in what was once an honorable notion.

How the NBA’s young stars just saved NBA All-Star weekend

What made the All-Star Game exciting again wasn’t just because the competitiveness was at one of its highest points in recent history, it was the fact that it was the young players who pushed that competition. The Detroit Pistons coaching staff led the young stars so it’s no surprise why they played with a similar edge the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons have all season. To see Anthony Edwards playing his hardest, Jalen Duren and Maxey, it was reassuring that the league is in good hands.

Sunday was a changing of the guard of sorts.

The OGs team, which featured LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant were outpaced by the young team which featured future faces of the NBA. And before you claim it was all-star game fatigue, Leonard scored 31 points, leading the OGs to the final game. It was the perfect way to showcase the older players who have done all they can for the league and the young guys needed to prove they deserve to carry the torch.

Team USA Stars | William Liang-Imagn Images

There might not be a surefire face of the league for this young generation – though Edwards and Cade Cunningham have each made strong arguments to this point. Sunday proved the young players still have pride in the game of basketball and the state of the NBA. Cunningham even talked about how he always wanted to play in the East vs. West iteration of All-Star weekend.

He may never get the chance to, especially with the immediate success of this new format. Whether it was the format itself or the mindset of the younger generation of NBA players, you could argue the All-Star game is finally saved.

Things looked grim with the dunk contest on Saturday night. Then over the course of three hours, the younger generation reminded us of how fun the All-Star Game used to be and why they plan on keeping that excitement for years to come.

Did the young stars have a point to prove in this year’s NBA All-Star Game?

The way the NBA All-Star Game unfolded, you have to think the youngsters had a point to prove. They played like they wanted to show they’re ready to carry the next generation of the NBA. The same way LeBron James and Kevin Durant had to show NBA fans they were ready to carry the league from the Jordan era, these young stars proved the NBA is in a good spot.

There’s a lot of talk about expansion, tanking and protecting the integrity of the game and even who the new face of the NBA is. But Sunday wasn’t about answering all those questions. Sunday was about restoring faith in the all-star game. And in the process, we got proof the NBA is headed in the right direction.

Team USA Stars guard Cade Cunningham | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

TV deals and the litany of networks that air games make it difficult to keep up with the league at times, but Sunday, we were re-affirmed it was worth it.

This year’s all-star game was the best thing that could have happened for NBA fans and for Adam Silver. Now people are going to be talking about how good the all-star game was and how it gave life to the new wave of NBA players and fans.

The youngsters beating the OGs to win the NBA All-Star wasn’t about bragging rights. It was about showing the OGs that their job is complete and they’re ready for carry on their legacies.