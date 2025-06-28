NBA Draft Grades: Rounding up Hawks grades from league experts

After all the draft day trades, moves and finally landing on their guy, the Atlanta Hawks probably had one of the best drafts of any team in the NBA. The Hawks landed Asa Newell with the No. 23 pick after trading the No. 13 pick, which was Derik Queen. They also got an unprotected first round pick in 2026 from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Not only did they get a player that can instantly come in and have an impact on this roster, but they ensured they can reload this roster in the draft if need be next year. The Newell pick was a good one because it gives the Hawks a player that can provide some offense.

Trae Young needs help and the Hawks probably felt pressure to get him some more scoring because there’s been rumors Young might be on the move via trade this offseason. Adding Newell should give Atlanta an offensive boost.

Atlanta Hawks draft grades

CBS Sports: A+

"Atlanta traded back 10 spots and still landed a high-upside frontcourt player in Asa Newell, who should have an opportunity to carve out an early role. Newell brings enough size and toughness to potentially log some time at the five, but his long-term home could be as a physical stretch four."

ESPN: A

"It almost didn't matter whom the Hawks took after getting an unprotected 2026 first-round pick -- the better of those from Milwaukee and New Orleans -- via the Pelicans to move down 10 spots...Time will tell if Newell cracks the rotation quickly enough to pair with newly acquired Kristaps Porzingis, but I love that fit because Porzingis' strengths fit perfectly with the shortcomings that make Newell a forward/center tweener."

Yahoo Sports: A

"It feels like a foundation is starting to build in Atlanta. Newell is a modern big who can pair nicely with the Hawks' pair of wings. If they keep Trae Young, he's got a lob threat with Newell, who is a dunk machine. This looks like a perfect prospect/team match. Even though he needs to improve his fouling habits, his energetic style is overall a positive on defense. The real question is what he becomes offensively: Will he ever develop his jumper? Or is he just a finisher?"

USA Today: B+

"The Hawks traded for Kristaps Porzingis and then acquired Asa Newell with the No. 23 pick. They also ended up with a 2026 first-round pick that could end up being a lottery pick."

The Atlanta Hawks managed to have one of the best offseason’s in the NBA during draft week

First the Hawks traded for Kristaps Porzingis from the Boston Celtics, then they drafted Newell with the No. 23 pick. It proved the Hawks saw how important it was to get Young some offensive help. They also have Jalen Johnson coming back from injury last year and return Dyson Daniels.

The Eastern Conference is going to be down with Boston and Indiana losing both their stars to Achilles injuries. If there was ever a year the Hawks needed to capitalize, it’s this year. This is Young’s best chance to go on a playoff run and the franchise sees that too.

With the Newell selection, the Hawks get a player that is similar to Johnson. Newell wasn’t a great 3-point shooter, shooting 29 percent in his lone season at Georgia. If he can improve as a shooter, that will do wonders for the Hawks. He is a prolific scorer inside, known for his athletic ability.

The Hawks accomplished exactly what they needed to this week. They got a whole lot better and now become a team to watch in the East. Porzingis was a big addition, but Newell, if he can develop into a well-rounded player, can be the steal of the draft.