Ranking the best possible landing spots for Ace Bailey after denying Sixers

Rutgers' Ace Bailey is arguably the most polarizing prospect in the NBA Draft. After ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that Bailey has yet to work out with a team and is seeking a clear path to stardom, Bailey became even more controversial. Furthermore, a scheduled workout with the Philadelphia 76ers fell through. Regardless of the controversy around Bailey, his scoring abilities are tantalizing, and he has all the tools to be an impactful defender.

Givony noted that the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, and Brooklyn Nets could all trade up to get Ace if he falls outside of the top four. Let's rank these three possible landing spots for Bailey.

I happened to go on NBA Today this afternoon to talk about Ace Bailey's recent slide down our mock draft and perplexing pre-draft strategy, which just got a lot stranger tonight, canceling his workout in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/cArVrcdYmL — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 19, 2025

3. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have been linked to Bailey throughout the draft process. His fit with the Pelicans is certainly intriguing. With Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, and Herb Jones, there's a good amount of talent around him. Perhaps some of these players get moved if the Pels land Ace. Regardless, having surrounding talent next to Bailey is a plus in terms of him developing into a quality player. However, this means there's not a clear path to stardom that Bailey seeks.

The biggest problem with the Pelicans fit is that they lack playmaking and point guard play with Dejounte Murray injured. Even if Bailey wants to be a go-to option, his deficiencies as a ball handler and playmaker are undeniable. Landing with the Pelicans could display the worst aspects of Bailey's game. For Bailey to reach his full potential, he'll need to play next to a quality point guard, and that's not something the Pelicans can offer.

2. Brooklyn Nets

The Nets offer somewhat of a clean slate amid a full rebuild. They could move off of the few established players they have this offseason by trading Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton. Bailey could step in and be the franchise player he desires to be. However, the Nets also have three other first-round picks and the most cap space in the league. This gives the Nets a chance to build around Ace and cover up his weaknesses.

Furthermore, Jordi Fernandez is considered a development-oriented coach, and Sean Marks has proven to be a good roster builder. It's unclear what the Nets roster would look like next to Bailey, but they have plenty of options. Expect Brooklyn to be one of the main teams in the mix to trade up for Bailey if he falls. Ultimately, the Nets would offer Bailey the chance to be a star while covering up his deficiencies.

1. Washington Wizards

The Wizards offer the ideal combination of established young talent and opportunity for stardom. Unlike the Nets, who have to make moves to maximize the roster around Bailey, the Wizards have a foundation in place. With Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, and AJ Johnson, the Wizards have a solid young core. However, none of these players projects to a No. 1 option.

Washington will give Bailey plenty of offensive opportunities from the jump, especially if they trade Jordan Poole. Coulibaly and Sarr are both high-level defenders who would maximize Ace's defensive potential. Carrington's playmaking and steady ball handling would be perfect next to Bailey. If Ace doesn't blossom into a star, he could still be a high-quality complementary player on the Wizards. Overall, from all angles, the Wizards would be the perfect landing spot for Bailey.