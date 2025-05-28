The Brooklyn Nets are loaded with four first-round picks in the 2025 draft. Recently, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that the Nets are looking to acquire another lottery pick in exchange for forward Cam Johnson. With this, the Nets would fully commit to a youth movement.

Johnson has long been rumored as a trade piece for the Nets. While Brooklyn held on to him at the deadline, it appears they are open to listening to offers for him this offseason. Let's further explore what a possible Johnson trade would mean for the Nets.

Johnson will be a coveted trade target

As a 6-foot-8 forward with a knack for 3-point shooting, Johnson would be a valuable piece to any team, especially contenders. Furthermore, he is a solid playmaker and defender. He averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 47.5/39/89.3 shooting splits in a career-best 2024-25 season.

With the Nets already having four first-round picks, including the No. 8 overall pick, it makes sense that they are looking for another lottery pick. This would give them a legitimate young core to build around.

Trading one of their last win-now pieces in Johnson would allow the Nets to bottom out before next season. As a result, they would be able to focus on developing their young talent. It's logical for the Nets to embrace the tank early with a loaded 2026 draft class on the horizon. Selling high on Johnson also would be wise for the Nets. He's a quality player on a reasonable contract, but his value is unlikely to further increase.

Possible destinations for Johnson

The Houston Rockets are one team that jumps out as a suitor for Johnson. Houston holds the No. 10 pick and desperately needs 3-point shooting. Assuming they don't make a move for a star, pursuing Johnson would make sense for the Rockets. Two other possible lottery destinations could be the Atlanta Hawks at No. 13 and the San Antonio Spurs at No. 14. The Philadelphia 76ers would be a good fit for Johnson. However, the No. 3 overall pick would be far too much to give up for him.

It's also possible the Nets settle for a package centered around a pick just outside of the lottery. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic are teams to watch in this scenario. Notably, the Thunder were linked to Johnson before the deadline, and the Magic desperately need shooting. OKC's combination of the No. 15 pick and a slew of future assets could give them an intriguing offer despite not having a lottery pick. Ultimately, regardless of where Johnson lands, the Nets will have plenty of options, and trading him will help their future.