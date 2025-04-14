Red-hot offseason trade target sure sounds like he wants to stay with his current NBA team

The player in question here is Cam Johnson. Let’s not waste time saying words about his words too much before letting him speak for himself:

Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson on potential trade talks: “Definitely go to him (Sean Marks) and ask because I have a very vested interest in what we’re doing here. I feel like I’ve put a lot of effort into trying to be a part of this program and I take that very seriously.” pic.twitter.com/umkxcbXBhb — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) April 14, 2025

But in addition to the quote in the tweet above, Cam also states that he’s been put in a place to feel a responsibility for the team and its future. With Brooklyn being a team that’s had so much upheaval in recent years, it has to be nice to hear someone is picturing the Nets franchise as a long-term home.

For a while Cam Johnson was the guy about whom people fantasizing about trades would say “We may not be able to get Mikal Bridges, but we might be able to get Cam Johnson. He was looked more like a ready-made piece in a different system.

He seems like a good fourth-best starter on a contending team. This year in a larger role, not only did he improve his points-per-game or volume, his true shooting percentage climbed to the highest mark of his career. He’s a 6-foot-8 forward that could plug into most teams easily.

No wonder everyone wants him on their team so much. And with Brooklyn looking in various levels of disarray depending on what cycle the moon is in, it sometimes seems like maybe this will be the moment it will finally happen.

Well, it hasn’t happened yet. And from Cam Johnson’s comments, as long as nothing changes, it sounds like if he is moved it will be against his will.

It’s hard to say how much that matters. A lot of wild stuff has happened in the last few months of this season. Cam Johnson being traded in the offseason would not be nearly as shocking as a good dozen other moments.

I hope the best thing for all involved is the thing that happens.