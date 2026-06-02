NBA Draft scouting report: Aday Mara was a sleeping giant

The next step for this rising giant will be adapting to the speed and physicality of the NBA game.

Aday Mara blossomed into a two-way anchor for Michigan after two lost seasons at UCLA. A testament to Dusty May's eye for talent and developmental acumen as a coach, Mara was also a classic example of a sleeping giant.

Mara played in Spain's top division before coming stateside and was viewed by many, at the time as a potential top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He couldn't handle the speed and physicality of college hoops as a freshman, but Mara's extended adjustment period came to a rousing conclusion in 2026. He figured it out and became, without exaggeration, the most dominant rim protector in the country.

Who is Aday Mara?

Aday Mara - Michigan Wolverines | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Position: Center

School: Michigan

Height: 7-foot-3

Weight: 260 lbs.

Draft Age: 21

Class: Junior

Offensive Role: Big man hub

Defensive Role: Drop coverage rim protector

Born in Zaragoza, Spain, Mara represented his country in the FIBA U17 World Cup and at EuroBasket U18. After two middling campaigns at UCLA, Mara transferred to Michigan, joining fellow transfers Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. to form the most fearsome frontcourt in college hoops. The Wolverines went on to win the national championship.

Aday Mara's offensive strengths

Aday Mara - Michigan Wolverines | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Advanced vision and touch on passes

Facilitates from the high post

Delivers outlet passes on a rope

Varied roll man threat

Wide catch radius on lobs and entry passes

Elite rim finishing (81.1 percent)

Smooth footwork on post-ups

Mara offers uncommon size, skill and vision for a center. He's one of the absolute best passers in the draft, regardless of position. He operates from a high vantage point, able to locate cutters from the high post and swing to open shooters on the short roll. Mara gets creative with his deliveries and profiles as a valuable NBA connector, with the passing talent to become far more than that as he refines his technique and improves his frame.

Naturally, Mara dominates on the interior. He's close to unstoppable with momentum toward the rim, and while he's a poor free throw shooter and a non-shooter, Mara displays feathery touch on layups and scoop shots. He's a coordinated mover, with enough vertical pop to thrive as a lob threat (although he doesn't need much with a preposterous 9-foot-9 standing reach).

Mara was an elite offensive rebounder at Michigan, with a wide base that naturally seals off the paint. On the other end, he's a phenomenal outlet passer, able to kickstart transition offense by rocketing it up the floor to a sprinting teammate.

Aday Mara's defensive strengths

Aday Mara - Michigan Wolverines | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Natural rim deterrent with 7-foot-6 wingspan

Excellent timing and anticipation to block shots

Fluid enough to guard at the level on screens

Monster defensive rebounder

Mara is a rather traditional rim protector. He's not going to switch frequently on the perimeter and certain up-tempo teams will give him trouble, but he's blessed with enough lateral agility to hold his own in a pick-and-roll league. His strong lane agility testing at the Combine only reinforced the tape. Mara has worked hard to loosen up his hips and operate with greater coordination in drop coverage, able to get up on a screen and recover quickly to the interior.

His excellent shot-blocking numbers (12.4 BLK%) don't need much illumination. He's giant, with good intuition on help-side rotations. He gets in the way; for every shot Mara blocks, there's several more that he impacts or dissuades entirely. He is the premier rim deterrent from this class. He will also end possessions on the glass, which is always helpful.

Where Aday Mara needs to improve

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Too many turnovers

Needs to add core strength and better handle physicality

High foul rate

Sometimes takes too long to execute his passing vision

Can struggle against five-out lineups defensively

Quick guards target him in pick-and-roll

Needs to ramp up his durability

Non-shooter with poor free throw percentage

Mara is an awesome two-way talent with rare measurables and some of this draft's standout traits. Still, there is some downside here, as the modern NBA is especially taxing on drop coverage bigs. Mara was a favorite target of quick, twitchy guards out in the perimeter. He has improved in that respect, but still, certain matchups will negate Mara's strengths defending the interior.

He also needs to get stronger — or just play stronger. Mara has a high center of gravity and can find himself out of position against more physical drivers, which leads to fouls and wonky contests. On the other end, it can lead to turnovers when he's doubled in the post or faced with an especially determined, active primary defender. For all of Mara's vision and touch as a passer, there are still times when he takes too long to load and execute those passes. He needs to speed him his decision-making, especially on the short roll.

Mara exhibits touch at the rim, but he's a 56.4 percent free throw shooter, in hackable territory. There's no reason to believe he will space out to the 3-point line (or even the mid-range) any time soon, so there are limitations to how and where he's used offensively.

NBA player comparisons for Aday Mara

Donovan Clingan - Portland Trail Blazers | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Donovan Clingan

Clingan's supermassive frame, elite rim protection and rebounding, and sharp connective passing makes him the easiest NBA analog for Mara. Clingan operates with a bit more force, but encouragingly, he was a complete non-shooter at UConn who has quickly added a viable jumper to his repertoire in the NBA — and his touch indicators were even worse than Mara.

Jakob Poeltl

A solid baseline is probably Jakob Poeltl, whose lack of range offensively has become problematic for Toronto, but whose defensive presence is an equilizer. Poeltl moves well for his size and is steady in drop coverage, which earned him a hearty contract despite his limitations on the other end.

Marc Gasol

The dream outcome for Mara is probably in line with another Spanish big man, Marc Gasol. Mara will need substantial scoring development to reach this kind of ceiling, but his hulking interior presence and graceful distribution out of the high post or on the short roll does give one visions of Gasol in his Memphis heyday.

Best NBA fits and projected draft range

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Projected draft range: 5-14

Aday Mara could land as high as No. 5 to the Clippers, who need to replace Ivica Zubac. Most projections, however, place him in the 8-14 range, with the Hawks at No. 8, Warriors at No. 11 and Thunder at No. 12 among the most-speculated landing spots. There is also loose reporting connecting him to Brooklyn at No. 6. It's hard to imagine a player with Mara's unique tools (and college résumé) falling out of the lottery.

Best team fits

Atlanta Hawks (No. 8) : Atlanta needs a stout rim protector to bring in behind Onyeka Okongwu and actualize their immense defensive ceiling. Mara can empower Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Hawks' voracious perimeter defenders.

: Atlanta needs a stout rim protector to bring in behind Onyeka Okongwu and actualize their immense defensive ceiling. Mara can empower Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Hawks' voracious perimeter defenders. Golden State Warriors (No. 11) : Golden State has needed a proper center for how long now? Andrew Bogut is another popular comp for Mara. His screen-setting, short roll passing and other hub tendencies could pair beautifully with Stephen Curry's singular off-ball skill set.

: Golden State has needed a proper center for how long now? Andrew Bogut is another popular comp for Mara. His screen-setting, short roll passing and other hub tendencies could pair beautifully with Stephen Curry's singular off-ball skill set. Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 12): With Isaiah Hartenstein about to enter free agency, OKC will need to rethink its frontcourt — especially after Chet Holmgren's Game 7 disappearing act. Mara has the finishing and connective passing chops to help fill Hartenstein's void if he does, in fact, depart.

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