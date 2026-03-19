NBA Draft scouting report: Darius Acuff Jr. is in complete control

Darius Acuff Jr. joins a long lineage of talented one-and-done guard prospects under the tutelage of John Calipari. The Arkansas freshman quickly emerged as the best player in the SEC and a potential Wooden Award finalist. His mix of dynamism and poise at the point guard is special. Acuff has delivered big performance after big performance for the Hogs, even while battling through an ankle injury late in the season.

There are valid hangups with Acuff as a prospect, primarily on the defensive end. But rarely does a prospect so thoroughly exude the "it" factor that helps one push such qualms aside. Acuff says all the right things to the media and he has undergone exponential growth since arriving in Fayetteville. It's safe to say NBA teams are hooked.

Who is Darius Acuff Jr.?

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Position: Point guard

School: Arkansas

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 lbs.

Draft Age, Class: 19, freshman

Offensive Role: Primary engine

Defensive Role: Point guard defender

Acuff was the No. 5 recruit in the 2025 high school class, behind projected top-3 picks Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer, as well as Tennessee freshman Nate Ament. He was the top-ranked point guard, with a FIBA U-18 gold medal on his résumé. He chose to join Calipari and the Razorbacks over Michigan and Kansas, a wise decision that allowed Acuff to take center stage for a high-profile SEC contender.

Darius Acuff Jr.'s offensive strengths

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas | David Leong-Imagn Images

High-volume and versatile shooter

Strength to absorb contact on drives

Change of speed and direction

Floater touch and finishing craft

Expert pick-and-roll manipulator

Strong connector and off-ball scorer

It has been awesome to watch Acuff develop in real time. He gets better seemingly with each game, exerting total command over the Arkansas offense. His 32.3 percent assist rate is ninth among freshman, with a sterling 3.2 assist-to-turnover ratio. Acuff never gets sped up and he doesn't force the issue, despite an aggressive mentality.

Acuff has an innate talent for manipulating defenders out of the pick-and-roll. He gets downhill in a blur, but he can also slam the brakes, stack countermoves, and deliberately massage a defense until a passing window opens up.

He complements his playmaking chops with impressive dynamism as a scorer. Acuff has a talent for unscripted iso buckets; he creates space at will and can sink challenging jumpers off-balance, with a hand in his face. His range stretches well beyond the NBA 3-point line, while his touch on floaters and push shots allows him to negate rim protectors, despite a smaller frame.

Acuff has all the hallmarks of a genuine offensive engine. The poise, creativity and advantage creation is all very special. But he doesn't need the ball to succeed, either. A quarter of his 3s are assisted. He's willing to move without the rock, punish closeouts and operate decisively as an off-ball scorer or connector. That should alleviate concerns for teams potentially drafting him into a crowded backcourt.

Darius Acuff Jr.'s defensive strengths

Darius Acuff Jr., Pop Isaacs | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Strong frame, low center of gravity and long arms

Athleticism to jump passing lanes

To be frank, Acuff's defense has been quite poor at Arkansas. That's not to say he can't improve, but low stock and rebound numbers are why some experts rank him lower than consensus, despite his overwhelming talent and cult hero status.

That said, it's easy to chalk Acuff's lax defense up to a heavy workload on the other end. He has the tools to at least defend his position well, with a reported plus-4.5 wingspan and excellent core strength. Acuff can get in a stance and wall off the point of attack. He's also quick enough to float on the help side and intercept errant passes. If he puts in the effort, the results should improve at the next level. He is not incapable of passable defense.

Where Darius Acuff Jr. needs to improve

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defense (see above)

Needs to add more paint touches

Classic small guard limitations

The defense is the one glaring red flag in Acuff's profile. The track record for guards with his lack of event creation on that side of the ball just is not very strong. Acuff puts in a lot of time and energy on offense, which he probably scales back in the NBA, but it's worrisome how often he gets caught in no-man's land away from the ball.

Offensively, Acuff has done everything right in presenting his case to NBA scouts. He's not a poor finisher at the rim (61.3 percent), but he could stand to get there more often. Acuff settles for a lot of contested 2s and floaters — shots he is uniquely good at, but nonetheless are inefficient compared to layups or free throws.

He's also a 6-foot-3 guard in shoes, which comes with natural limitations. He is so in control at all times, but not every passing lane is available to Acuff. Taller rim protectors can cloud his vision on drives. Not huge concerns necessarily, but Acuff is best described as a savvy, high-volume facilitor, if not quite elite (or scheme-breaking).

NBA player comparisons for Darius Acuff Jr.

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard's effortless pull-up shooting, herky-jerky in between game and proficient pick-and-roll creation all align with Acuff and his ceiling. Lillard is a once in a generation shooter, so let's not get carried away. But if Acuff can maximize his best offensive traits and become a viable 1A for an NBA offense, Lillard serves as proof that limited defense is not a dealbreaker for stardom.

Trae Young

This might be the best semi-recent point of comparison for Acuff as a prospect. He's not quite the long-distance shooter Trae Young was in college, but both popped on NBA radars as extremely productive, intelligent pick-and-roll operators who can orchestrate and elevate an offense in so many ways. Also, both were terrible college defenders, which poses valid questions about whether or not Acuff, at his absolute peak outcome, will actually drive winning at the highest level.

Darius Garland

How about another smaller guard who overcame worrying defensive metrics and limited rim pressure with prolific creation out of the pick-and-roll? Acuff is much stronger than Garland, but both are smaller guards who can control the tempo of a game, slide off-ball when necessary, and punish the soft center of a defense with quick middies and floaters.

Best NBA fits for Darius Acuff Jr.

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas needs another guard for Kyrie Irving to pass the baton to. This is pretty much a dream outcome for Acuff, pairing him with a bigger offensive engine on the same timeline in Cooper Flagg. Acuff and Flagg can essentially tag team as lead ball-handlers, with both equally adept, in their own special ways, at scaling back off-ball and finding ways to connect dots offensively.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks need to replace Trae Young. The hope is that Acuff, with his physical tools, can at least achieve defensive passability at the next level, whereas Young could not. If that happens, he's the exact high-volume shooter and proficient table-setter this Hawks offense lacks. Acuff can take the reins from CJ McCollum on day one, strike a fruitful balance with Jalen Johnson (see: Flagg, Cooper above) and help lead the Hawks' up-tempo attack.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are in Hail Mary mode as Giannis trade rumors swirl; Acuff could not ask for a much better running mate on day one than the two-time MVP. Expecting immediate stardom from a rookie point guard is silly, but Acuff is ahead of the curve mentally. He can replace a lot of what the Bucks lost in Damian Lillard, able to spot-up and attack closeouts while Giannis collapses the defense, or to run pick-and-rolls and hit Giannis up top on lobs.

Darius Acuff Jr.'s NBA Draft projection

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Expected draft range: 5-10

At this point, it feels like Acuff is a safe bet to land somewhere in the top 10. His defensive liabilities will keep him out of the Boozer/Peterson/Dybantsa/Wilson tier at the top of the board, but once the heavyweights are gone, Acuff could be the next man up. It will depend on which teams are selecting where, as some front offices will tolerate his poor metrics on D more than others. It's hard not to bet on the person and the production, though. All the negative indicators just sort of fade from mind when watching Acuff surgically dismantle his opponents night-in and night-out while shooting over 50 percent from deep over the final month of the season.

Why teams like him

Acuff in the ultimate competitor. In his torried final month of the season, Acuff played through an ankle injury and put Arkansas on his back in every big moment, guiding the Razorbacks to their second SEC title in program history. Again, he's in total control out there. He's making every right decision; even the extremely difficult plays look easy. His mental makeup and skill package is special enough to look past the defensive concerns, even if it means Acuff will need to answer hard questions at the next level.