NBA Draft scouting report: Tyler Tanner will test our preconceptions

Vanderbilt point guard Tyler Tanner is bound to become a lightning rod for debate around the 2026 NBA Draft. In an impossibly loaded guard class, Tanner is singular. Some teams will appreciate his immaculate metrics, advanced feel and infectious energy. Others will pass entirely due to a light, undersized frame that just does not align with the trends of today's NBA.

Tanner is diminutive in stature but large in talent. He's one of the best guards in college basketball — a dynamic ball-handler, three-level scorer, and hellacious defender who overcomes the limitations of his frame with unassuming athleticism and an airtight, well-rounded skill set. Time will tell if he can beat the odds stacked against him.

Who is Tyler Tanner?

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Position: Point Guard

School: Vanderbilt

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 lbs.

Draft Age, Class: 20, Sophomore

Offensive Role: Lead Ball-Handler

Defensive Role: Perimeter Free Safety

MIN PTS 2P% 3P% FT% REB AST TO STL BLK 32.9 19.2 55.8 37.7 85.3 3.5 5.2 2.0 2.5 0.4

A three-star recruit out of Brentwood, Tennessee, Tanner remained close to home at Vanderbilt. After shooting sub-40 percent from the field as a freshman, he broke out fully in year two. Tanner went from a relative unknown — a plucky bench guard — to a potential lottery pick, practically overnight.

Tyler Tanner's offensive strengths

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Elite feel and processing

Deadly first step

Gear shifts and manipulation as ball-handler

Scalability on- and off-ball

Versatile shooter with adaptable mechanics

Can finish above the rim with enough runway

Finesse and touch on layups and floaters

Tanner is a bullet shot out of a gun, able to nix defenders with speed, sudden stutters and crossovers. He can win with straight-line drives or slow it down, mix cadences, and patiently manipulate the defense to his liking.

One of the best passers in the draft, Tanner reads the floor at light speed. He has a limited field of vision due to his size, but he exhibits almost extrasensory spatial awareness. Tanner knows exactly when to dump it to the roll man or kick it to the open shooter. There are zero record scratches when watching Tanner. Everything flows naturally.

Tanner's volume (4.5 attempts per game) and success (37.7 percent) from 3-point range has skyrocketed this season. It seems believable; he's up to 85.3 percent on free throws and there's plenty of touch on display inside the arc. Tanner has a knack for no-dip shots, too; he can load up or fire with a hair trigger based on how close the defender is.

NBA teams can entrust the offense to Tanner or spot him up next to another guard and ask him to beat closeouts and operate as a connector. Either way, he should succeed. The advantage creation, three-level efficiency and incredible IQ all point to a fruitful pro career. Stardom isn't entirely out of the equation.

Tyler Tanner's defensive strengths

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Vacuum hands

Pristine footwork at point of attack

Perfect timing on jumps

Prolific turnover generation

It's easy enough to write off Tanner as a defender due to his frame, which isn't entirely unfair. But he's a genuine force on that end for Vandy. Tanner led the SEC in steals for the regular season (2.5) and his effort never wanes. Tanner flies around the court, but he's not erratic. He expertly times passes and turns interceptions into transition offense. When he's lurking on the help side, he's even athletic enough to get up for the occasional block — or at least to meaningfully contest a shot at the rim.

The size and physicality of NBA players will be a new challenge for Tanner. His footwork at the point of attack is elite. When he gets caught on screens, he's quick enough to recover and get in his man's airspace before a shot goes up. He's one of the most fundamentally sound perimeter defenders in this class. It's just a question of whether that's enough to offset being 170 pounds in the NBA.

Where Tyler Tanner needs to improve

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

NBA player comparisons for Tyler Tanner

Mike Conley

Mike Conley is probably the best analog for Tanner's ceiling at the next level. Another smaller guard who defended with intent and who made an offense hum with quick decision-making. And this is prime Conley, to be clear. Quickness, feel, malleability — these were all traits that made Conley one of the best point guards of a generation.

Rob Dillingham

Rob Dillingham was far less polished as a freshman at Kentucky, and he's a bit more perimeter-oriented as a scorer. But he was a similar caliber of prospect despite concerns over frame and physicality. Dillingham forced turnovers on defense, punished closeouts on offense and delivered slick passes on the move. Here's a downside example.

T.J. McConnell

T.J. McConnell was largely written off as an NBA prospect at Arizona, but he has since carved out a long and fruitful career. The undrafted free agent measured a hair under 6-foot-1 barefoot and 188 pounds at the Combine. He has better core strength than Tanner, to be frank, but the latter is far springier. McConnell is a tone-setter and difference-maker on defense, despite his lackluster size. He also gets downhill with a quickness and sharply dissects an opposing defense.

Best NBA fits for Tyler Tanner

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Denver Nuggets

Tanner would thrive in the orbit of a high-feel interior hub like Nikola Jokić. Again, he does not need the basketball to contribute. Tanner can hit spot-up 3s, get downhill against closeouts, and deliver quick-hitting passes in the flow of an offense, just as often as he "runs point." Teams in need of an extra ball-handler who can fit in, infuse some zip into the offense, and defend with his hair on fire should all put Tanner high on their board.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis needs to replace Ja Morant. Tanner's sterling stat profile will appeal to analytics-forward front offices, like the Grizzlies. The fact that he can quickly turn the corner, massage the middle of a defense, and extend advantages so effectively would also make him especially dangerous next to a screen-setting, rim-finishing monster like Zach Edey.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are another team looking to replace a former franchise point guard. Atlanta tends to push the tempo and space out the offense with multiple shooters, ball-handlers and playmakers. Dream of OKC light. Tanner's ability to toggle on- and off-ball, with a quick 3-point trigger and the speed to run-and-gun in transition, would be a dream fit. Atlanta is also a team with the length and defensive infrastructure, in theory, to help protect and maximize Tanner on that end of the floor.

Tyler Tanner's NBA Draft projection

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Projected Draft Range: 15-30

Tanner is worthy of lottery consideration, but his frame probably keeps him somewhere in the back half of the first round. That makes for an excellent value proposition to smart front offices. There is undeniable risk associated with Tanner's frame, but finding guards with his speed, skill and IQ — not to mention a positive defensive profile — is no easy feat. A GM willing to think outside the box, and a coach willing to embrace an anomaly, could find themselves with the steal of the draft.

Why teams like him

Tanner is a damn good ballplayer. His skill set is arguably the most complete of any guard prospect not named Darryn Peterson. The only reason he's not discussed as a potential top-10 pick is the frame. And that's fair! Far be it from me to say teams shouldn't pause when presented with a guard generously listed at 6-foot even in today's league, when size across positions is more important than ever. But there will be a team who watches the tape, runs the numbers, and just can't deny the overwhelming evidence in support of Tanner as an NBA-caliber floor general.