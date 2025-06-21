NBA Finals MVP ladder: Who's most likely to be holding the trophy after Game 7

A new NBA champion will be crowned as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are set to face off in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. It will be just the 20th Game 7 in Finals history, and with both teams looking to clinch their first time in their franchise history, it has the potential to be an instant classic.

The Thunder and Pacers have seen impactful performances from several players on their respective teams, and many who have performed at a high level in this series are also in consideration for taking home the Finals MVP trophy when all is said and done. Who has the inside track as we approach the final game of the 2024-25 season? Let's break it down.

NBA Finals MVP power rankings ahead of Game 7

1. Shai Gilgeous Alexander

Gilgeous-Alexander has the chance to cement his name in NBA history as one of the fortunate few to win a league MVP and a Finals MVP in the same season. The impact that SGA has had on the Thunder franchise since he was traded in 2019 is nothing short of remarkable.

In this series, SGA is averaging 30.5 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. If the Thunder win the NBA championship, he will no question be the frontrunner to win Finals MVP honors as the engine of OKC's offense. His central role on this team, as well as the Thunder having home-court advantage, narrowly gives him the edge here.

2. Pascal Siakam

Siakam, without a doubt, has been the most impactful player for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals, especially with Tyrese Haliburton hampered by injury of late. With Siakam's experience playing in the NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, he has shown his experience leading the Pacers in scoring in three games in the series.

Siakam has averaged 19.8 points per game, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the Finals for the Pacers. Another impressive performance by Siakam in Game 7 and a Pacers win should be enough to lock up the Finals MVP for him.

3. Jalen Williams

Williams also has a strong case to win Finals MVP if the Thunder win on Sunday night. Williams scored a team-high 40 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Thunder's Game 5 win, and he's been more assertive going to the rim with each passing game.

Williams is averaging 24.2 points per game, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the Finals. Williams winning the Finals MVP seems unlikely, but if he has another 40-plus point performance in Game 7 that wins a championship, he could make a strong case for the award.

4. Tyrese Haliburton

Haliburton has found a way to still have an impact on the Pacers success despite suffering a calf strain in Game 5. While Haliburton most likely played himself out of the running with his performance that night, he still hit the game-winning shot in Game 1 which set the tone for the series.

In the Finals, Haliburton has averaged 14.8 points per game, 6.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds. A career-defining performance in Game 7 that leads the Pacers to their first championship could give Haliburton the chance at winning the Finals MVP.

5. TJ McConnell

While TJ McConnell is a long shot to win the NBA Finals MVP, he has been a major contributor to the Pacers in this series.

McConnell is the first bench player in NBA history with 60-plus points, 25-plus assists and 15-plus rebounds in an NBA Finals. McConnell has Game 7 to add to those numbers and is averaging 11.3 points per game, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds in the series so far. If he swings Game 7 with his energy and tenacity off the bench, it's not out of the question.