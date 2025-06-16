The NBA Finals taught us what Spurs fans already knew about Holmgren-Wemby debate

The 2025 NBA Finals have delivered everything fans could hope for with intense moments, memorable performances and plenty of storylines. Then we get to Chet Holmgren. Oklahoma City’s seven-foot phenom has battled through pain but hasn’t exactly had a spectacular NBA Finals. His lackluster performance has raised many eyebrows and has folks wondering why there was ever any debate between Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama.

Chet Holmgren’s first NBA Finals have been a rollercoaster

Holmgren has shown his toughness in this series. In Game 4, he rolled his ankle but still logged 37 minutes and posted 14 points with a game-high 15 rebounds. His defense late in the game was huge. Indiana went at him in isolation, but Holmgren stood tall, making crucial plays, forcing tough contested shots and being an overall disrupter.

Still, offense hasn’t come easy for Holmgren in this series. Through four Finals games, Holmgren’s field goal percentage has dipped below his season average. He’s struggled to finish over Indiana’s length and Holmgren has been ice cold (1-of-11) from 3-point range. Fans and analysts have noticed, with social media buzzing about Holmgren’s shooting woes and the Thunder’s need for him to step up offensively. His rebounding and rim protection have been strong, but the offensive struggles have limited his impact when the game gets tight.

Holmgren vs. Wemby: Is there even a debate?

The numbers tell the story. Holmgren is averaging 15.0 points and 7.9 boards this season with solid efficiency (49 percent from the field, 37.9 percent from deep). But Wembanyama’s stats jump off the page — 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and a league-best 3.8 blocks per game on 47.6 percent shooting. Head-to-head, Wembanyama edges Holmgren in just about every key category: scoring, rebounding, blocks, and advanced metrics like Player Efficiency Rating (PER).

Wemby’s big-moment playmaking stands out too. He’s already the focus of the Spurs’ offense and defense, delivering highlight blocks and clutch buckets night after night. Holmgren’s defense is versatile, but Wemby’s dominance in both lanes and paint makes him the clear favorite for future MVP races. One key stat to mention is that neither player suited up for 50 games this season which could be something to watch moving forward. But overall, we’re seeing what Spurs fans had already banked on: Wemby becoming the bigger star at the pro level.

Next steps for Holmgren and the Thunder

Holmgren’s Finals run is far from over, and certainly not a failure. He’s only 23 and could have up to three more Finals games to prove everyone wrong in this series. The Thunder have leaned on his rim protection and floor spacing. To reach the next level, Holmgren will need to get stronger and stay aggressive as a scorer.

OKC’s has a young team, so there’s still plenty of time for adjustments. However, they’ll need to happen fast if they are to bring Oklahoma City its first NBA title. Expect Holmgren to continue working on his offensive bag and becoming even more polished. Fans should watch for improvements in his post-play and footwork, along with continued growth as a defensive anchor.