NBA player sparks viral moment trolling Caitlin Clark courtside

Everything always seems to come back around to a Caitlin Clark orbit. Sure, places that write about sports look for CC-related things because many people like reading about CC, and Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers, but even outside of the writing world, people seem to act a little out of sorts around her. There’s something about Caitlin Clark that leads people to be really stupid.

Last night, Brandon Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors was at the Golden State Valkyries’ game against the Indiana Fever. He was sitting front row, wouldn’t you know it? At one point in the game, action happened right in front of him. Caitlin Clark was right there. How would Podz react?

Well, you can see for yourself.



Ref signals “travel.” Podz pops out of his seat, doing the “travel” sign as Clark comes near him. As she moves up court, Podz continues to make the travel motion but marches behind her the whole time, showing moderate effort to keep his knees high. Clark doesn’t seem to notice or care, and behind her, Podz signals the possession going the other way on the turnover like a running back signalling a first down after a tough 11-yard carry.

Good job, Podz. That definitely did whatever you wanted it to do.

Be normal around Caitlin Clark, please

From over-adulating reporters and fans, to detractors who want her to be more routine and emphatic in rejecting the part of her fanbase that truly does see her in a gross “I have found my white savior” manner, or to those who wish she would spend less time talking to the refs, or to those who want her to play more into outdated stereotypes in order to “attract viewers”, or to those who believe that she must be treated as a delicate flower, the sole life-force of a lost and listless WNBA.

Gah. It’s just so weird.

She’s young. She’s a basketball player. She just wants to be a basketball player. That can be enough while she’s still figuring out the world.

In all fairness to Caitlin Clark, the WNBA and women’s college game were already growing before she became the headliner for so many people. It’s not like, even if you do see her as some sort of savior, she would need to fully shift course of what the WNBA was doing to “save” it. And, as a second year player, what would give her the wisdom, experience, necessary personal connections among the organizations to actually enact any change?

Just let her hoop.

Anyways, good job, Podz. You looked stupid. The rest of us Polish people are super proud. Good luck in the Olympics.