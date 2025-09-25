NBA Rookie Roundtable: Cooper Flagg comps, ROY sleepers, best dunkers and more

The Whiteboard is FanSided's daily NBA email newsletter with different perspectives coming to you from our entire team. Once a week, we get everyone together for a roundtable to answer the biggest questions of the week. Here's what we're talking about today:

On a spectrum from Anthony Bennett to Victor Wembanyama what do you expect from Cooper Flagg this season?

Matt Moore: Anthony Davis. Yes, that’s right, the best comp is Flagg’s own teammate. Like Flagg, Davis was a phenom in college who was sought after as a step above the average No.1 pick, and had the potential to be an all-time franchise player. Davis was good, immediately, and it was clear he was going to be an excellent player.

But through a combination of the more veteran roster he was on, his own inexperience and need to grow vs. the immediate needs of the team, and Davis’ own limitations with injury and polish, Davis wasn’t quite the unstoppable, transformative force it was hoped he could be. He didn’t win Rookie of the Year; that went to Damian Lillard.

Flagg’s in the same boat. The team wants to win now and has to try to do that because of the age of Davis and their surrounding core. There’s no point guard with Kyrie Irving out, which means Flagg will have to try and do that. It’s just not a great situation for him.

Flagg walked into Team USA practice last summer and took it to the best in the world. But now he’s on a team with conflicting priorities and huge injury concerns. I think he’ll have a great season, but not an all-timer.

Christopher Kline: Definitely on the Victor Wembanyama/Anthony Davis side of the scale. Flagg was one of the most dominant freshmen in college basketball history, and he was only a legal adult for half his season at Duke. I can’t say he’s walking into the best situation in Dallas — Jason Kidd’s “Point Flagg” musings are a wee bit concerning — but he will figure it out, just like he learned on the fly and evolved at warp speed with the Blue Devils. Flagg has a near-bulletproof skill set, and he’s a deeply unselfish, hard-working player who can mold into just about any role. He’ll leave his mark on both ends of the floor and probably keep the Mavs more competitive than folks expect until Kyrie Irving’s triumphant midseason return. Aside from Wembanyama, Flagg is probably the best prospect of the last decade , with the only other possible exception being, ironically, Luka Dončić. The Mavs struck gold.

Rucker Haringey: Cooper Flagg has far too many basketball skills to land anywhere near the Anthony Bennett side of this scale. With that being said, Victor Wembanyama is an athletic unicorn. Regular viewers of Flagg’s games at Duke understand he comes to the NBA with a certain set of his own athletic limitations.

Ironically, the best comp for Flagg as a rookie might be former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero. He put up good counting stats for the Magic as a rookie, but wasn’t overly efficient. Flagg should do the same for the Mavericks. Remember, Dallas won’t be able to surround him with a tremendous amount of spacing on offense. That’s going to force Flagg to create more spots than he would ideally need to during his rookie campaign.

Expect Flagg to average around 20 points per game, but the focus should be on how his offensive efficiency progresses as the regular season rolls along. If he can find a way to score that many points while sporting an effective field goal percentage north of the NBA average, it would be a major win for Flagg and the Mavs.

Eamon Cassels: Certainly closer to the Victor Wembanyama side of things. However, one under-the-radar comparison I have for Cooper Flagg's rookie season is Scottie Barnes' 2021-22 season. As do-it-forwards who excel on defense, the similarities to Flagg and Barnes are clear. Barnes won Rookie of the Year, averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, while being a key part of a Raptors squad that made the playoffs. I don't envision the Mavericks being a top-five seed like the Raptors were, but they certainly have similar aspirations. Flagg will have to complement Anthony Davis much like Barnes complemented Pascal Siakam.

Terrence Jordan: Really great comparisons above, but I’m going to go in a different direction and say Tim Duncan. Flagg is going to be a different kind of player than the Big Fundamental, especially on the offensive end. Unlike most rookies, I think he’ll immediately step in and be a winning type of player with his unselfish all-around game, just as Duncan was. The Spurs improved by 36 wins when Duncan arrived, though that was also a function of getting David Robinson back. The Mavs aren’t going to win 75 games, but I think they’ll be more of a problem than their Western Conference foes are counting on because Flagg is already so polished. It’s going to be clear right away that this is a guy who can be a franchise cornerstone for the next 15-20 years.

Which rookie selected outside the lottery will have the biggest impact this season?

Matt Moore: Yang Hansen. Because I want to believe. It would just be great for there to be a transformational player like this for the Blazers who need the No.1 guy. I want to be able to say I watched his Summer League and knew right then. Jase Richardson is another guy I’d throw into this grouping.

Christopher Kline: Yang Hansen has my heart, and he was a true spectacle at Summer League, but the easy answer for me is Sacramento’s Nique Clifford. It’s hard to trust the Kings to get anything right, but Clifford was a fifth-year senior who made substantial improvements every season in college. By the end, he was single-handedly leading Colorado State to the NCAA Tournament with one of the most well-rounded skill sets in college basketball. He can scale up or down as needed for the Kings, providing connective tissue on offense, playmaking on defense, and stepping up as a self-creator when asked. It’s fair to be wary of older prospects, but Clifford should be ready to roll at the next level, and we all know the Kings will need all the help they can get.

Eamon Cassels: Walter Clayton Jr. should be on the radar of all fans after a magical National Championship run with Florida. The 6-foot-2 guard now finds himself in a perfect situation with the Utah Jazz. On a rebuilding team, Clayton will have plenty of opportunities to play. The Jazz trading Collin Sexton and waiving Jordan Clarkson should further open up minutes for Clayton. At 22 with arguably the best jump shot in this draft class, Clayton is poised to make an immediate impact.

Rucker Haringey: Walter Clayton Jr. is the obvious choice here. He steps into a pretty interesting situation with the Jazz, and it’s easy to see him getting a nice amount of playing time and shot volume as a rookie. Those wishing to go against the conventional wisdom should look all the way down to No. 29. That’s where the Hornets ended up with talented UConn wing Liam McNeeley.

He showed surprising athleticism during Charlotte’s run to a Summer League title. He may never be a plus athlete, but he’s got more than enough competitiveness to avoid being hunted on the wing. As expected, the swing skill for McNeely will be his jump shot.

He was an elite marksman during his prep career before struggling from behind the arc in his lone season for the Huskies. Everything looks good with his shot. He displays good balance and offered surprising versatility on his jumper during Summer League play. If McNeeley finds his way to become a solid option off the bench for the Hornets who flirts with 40 percent from three-point land, he may earn a spot on the All-Rookie team.

Terrence Jordan: Let’s go all the way down to No. 29 and say Liam McNeeley. A draft day trade sent the former UConn Husky to Charlotte, which should give him ample opportunity to make a quick impact alongside fellow rookie Kon Knueppel. McNeeley can shoot, and he has good size for a 2-guard. He didn’t have a traditional point guard to play with in Storrs, but having LaMelo Ball feeding him should help him break out. He was a top-10 recruit coming out of high school, and I think he’ll be the steal of the draft when it’s all said and done.

Who finishes third in Rookie of the Year voting this year?

Matt Moore: Tre Johnson. I’ll be screaming and kicking that he was better over the majority of the season, but got off to a slow start and then got scratched because the Wizards’ pick is top-8 protected, and I’ll wail that he’s underrated. A more interesting one is Cedric Coward, who could sneak into this conversation but won’t get enough support with the kind of hype around the top two guys.

Christopher Kline: Dylan Harper. The Spurs’ backcourt situation is complicated, but Harper is one of the great guard prospects of this decade, and his impact should be deeply felt out of the gate. I’ll actually peg Kon Knueppel as my projected runner-up — he should start and play an essential role out of the gate for Charlotte, with a highly polished skill set — but Harper is going to put up numbers and grow into a more significant role as the season progresses, ideally on a winning team. His connection with Victor Wembanyama is the future of the Spurs.

Eamon Cassels: Like Matt, I'll be going with Tre Johnson. It's hard not to imagine Flagg winning Rookie of the Year if he's as good as advertised. Regardless, Johnson has a ready-made skill as a gifted three-level scorer, and he'll have ample opportunities to prove himself on a rebuilding Wizards squad. Notably, as a freshman at Texas, Johnson's 19.9 points per game led a loaded SEC. Currently, I have Flagg winning the ROY award, with Cedric Coward (hot take, I know) and Johnson behind him.

Rucker Haringey: Cedric Coward gets the nod here as a potential dark-horse candidate. The Grizzlies liked him enough to move up to grab him at No. 11. The franchise’s quality record at finding undervalued wings could pay off again for the former Washington State standout.

Admittedly, the fact that he didn’t play a second of Summer League ball due to injury is also allowing him to stay under the radar. The theory of him screams impact rookie, though. The Grizzlies just want him to come in and compete as a grimy defender who can do just enough to keep defenders honest on the wing. Playing that role for a team with top-six aspirations in the Western Conference should earn Coward a lot of plaudits from NBA fans this season.

Terrence Jordan: Maybe it’s boring to say, but I think the top three in Rookie of the Year voting will go the same way that the draft itself did, with Flagg winning, Dylan Harper finishing second, and VJ Edgecombe taking third. Edgecombe has a lot of competition for playing time in Philly, especially if everyone stays healthy this year, but the Sixers showed that they know how to develop young players last year when Jared McCain was running away with the ROTY before tearing his meniscus. The Sixers need Edgecombe’s athleticism, and his ability as a defensive player should help him see enough floor time to make his mark and finish third.

Which rookie and veteran will be the most fun combination?

Matt Moore: Harper and Wemby is the layup, but that’s boring because it’s so obvious. So instead, I’ll go with…

Collin Murray-Boyles and Jakob Poeltl defensively. Fight me. Defense matters. CMB and Poeltl could combine to be one of the best defensive frontcourts in the league, and especially in the East.

Christopher Kline: Frankly… VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey feels like the answer here. It’s easy to be all doom and gloom when it comes to the Sixers, but there aren’t too many more likable duos in the NBA. Both are freak athletes in their own way, both work extremely hard to get better, and neither is going to take a possession off. Maxey lights up the floor in transition; Edgecombe can run with him stride for stride. Even on the defensive end, Maxey has gotten far more effective, while Edgecombe will blow things up left and right with his stellar anticipation and dynamic movement. Other candidates: Harper and Wemby (duh), CMB and Scottie Barnes (real ones know), and dare I say it… Nique Clifford and Zach LaVine. Fun does not always equal sustainable winning.

Eamon Cassels: Is it cheating to say Flagg and Davis? Technically, no, but it feels like an obvious one. Nevertheless, this duo will be so fun. Flagg's versatile defense will be a perfect match with Davis' elite rim protection. Plus, watching how Flagg gets Davis involved while playing a point forward role will be intriguing. There's no rookie-veteran duo with a higher upside, and it should be thrilling to watch.

Rucker Haringey: Collin Murray-Boyles and Scottie Barnes have a real chance to give Raptors’ opponents fits this season. It feels weird to call Barnes a veteran, but he’s old enough to qualify based on the minutes he’s already played as a pro.

Defensively, the combination of their length should be able to force a boatload of turnovers. The offensive fit is where Toronto fans should focus more of their nuanced attention. If Murray-Boyles can learn how to be the roll man for Barnes off the dribble it could put tremendous pressure on the rim. It might take a while for the pair to forge enough chemistry to make that sing but it could blossom into a beautiful melody in Toronto.

Terrence Jordan: Jeremiah Fears really stood out in college to me as someone who was a step above everyone else on the floor. I know we have a better chance of seeing Bigfoot walking down Bourbon Street than Zion Williamson staying healthy all year, but if somehow he does, I think he and Fears together will be a must-watch League Pass duo. The rookie needs to work on his shot, but if we’re going by fun, give me Fears and Zion.

Which rookie would you pick to headline this year's dunk contest?

Matt Moore: VJ Edgecombe. His athleticism and explosiveness are tailor-made for it. I’d like to see Flagg come in and compete because I always like the super-hyped guys to try and reach for every mountain apex. I also think Derik Queen should try because it might wind up the most hilarious outcome.

Christopher Kline: Yeah, VJ Edgecombe has the hops and at 6-foot-4, he’s right in the sweet spot for a dunk contest participant and potential winner. Brooklyn’s Drake Powell is another fun option, and I’d bet Jeremiah Fears could put down a few filthy dunks. But Edgecombe is the easy (and correct) pick).

Eamon Cassels: V.J. Edgecombe seems like a logical choice. However, I'll go with a sleeper pick here, in Drake Powell. The UNC product posted the highest vertical leap at the draft combine at 43 inches. The Dunk Contest doesn't usually feature big names anymore, meaning Powell could get a chance, especially if he has a couple of highlight plays with the Brooklyn Nets.

Rucker Haringey: Ace Bailey’s lack of physicality is going to cause him some issues this season, but there are no defenders in dunk contests. That’s why he’s a great fit to stand out in this year’s dunk contest.

Bailey showed some tremendous hops at Rutgers, and he seems like the sort of personality who will want to show out in this kind of creative setting. Don’t count on him winning the whole thing, but an appearance in the finals could help raise his stock with the Jazz’s passionate fan base.

Terrence Jordan: As a Carolina alum, I have to second the Drake Powell pick. The Tar Heels have always been reticent to let their freshmen have too much of the spotlight, but this past season could have been saved if Hubert Davis had allowed Powell and Ian Jackson to take the wheel. I’m hoping he doesn’t make the same mistake with Caleb Wilson this year. Powell has all the tools to be a really good 3-and-D player, and as Eamon said, he has the ups to make some noise in the Dunk Contest.