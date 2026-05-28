NBA rumors: Celtics not serious about Giannis and LeBron waiting on the Lakers' offer

It’s almost the NBA’s offseason which means there’s no shortage of rumors and star players in the forefront of said trade rumors. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a name floated for quite some time. He was probable to be dealt at the trade deadline, though he stayed put. Now the Milwaukee Bucks can properly vet the deals without being forced by urgency into a lesser option. They can truly analyze the future of this team.

Along with Antetokounmpo, LeBron James’ future is atop NBA offseason priority checklists as well as who the Miami Heat are going to turn to for the start of their team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to Boston is smoke in mirrors

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Boston has been linked to a couple possible trade moves, but ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst shed light on the biggest move: the Boston Celtics going after Giannis Antetokounmpo. He essentially said it’s not a serious discussion between either side and that the rumors are just that; nothing serious. This always felt like the outcome simply because if Boston was hesitant to tear down this team last offseason, why would they do it now?

Giannis would fill a massive hole in their interior defense, but it would be one of the hardest moves to make happen. And after Boston does that, what are they left with? Milwaukee trading Giannis will trigger a massive rebuild. They’re going to need either multiple players or a star (most likely Jaylen Brown) and a haul of picks to complete the deal. Boston doesn’t have any reason to want a lot of draft capital, but the demand for keeping Giannis in the East would skyrocket.

Just like Boston has no reason to throw the house at Milwaukee, the Bucks have no reason to keep Giannis in the East. This summer will be interesting to see with the star power that could be on the move. One thing we can say for now is that Boston won’t be involved with Giannis.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers at stalemate in extension talks

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

LeBron James hasn’t committed to the Los Angeles Lakers or even coming back for a 24th season yet. It’s still early in the offseason, but the Lakers would probably like to know sooner rather than later, for financial reasons more than anything. ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said James wants to know the direction of the Lakers before making a final decision. James currently has a $57.7 million cap hold, which is why LA would want some answers soon.

Nobody really knows what James is thinking. You can almost assume he’s taking a pay cut, but he’s only doing that for the right situation. Windhorst hinted at the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors as the likely landing spots if he leaves Southern California. Golden State would be fun in a way of seeing the old vets trying to beat out the young stars.

That said, no news right now isn’t necessarily bad news. There’s a lot of time to figure some things out and it feels like the NBA Draft is when things will ramp up and decisions will get made. The Lakers traded for Luka Dončić, so they have no incentive to play by James’ rules. On the contrary, letting him go and then having to face him against Golden State is an even worse punishment.

Miami Heat could have Giannis Antetokounmpo alternatives this summer

The Miami Heat are looking to make a big move this summer per some NBA insiders. The question for the Heat is who are they going to target? If Giannis isn’t realistic for them to land, they could look at Kawhi Leonard or Ja Morant, per a Bleacher Report story. Those aren’t bad alternatives. The one thing the Heat realize is that they need a star player if they want to separate themselves in the East.

Morant makes the most sense. Not only is he going to be cheap to trade for, but he’s younger than Leonard and even Giannis. The problem is Morant has a lot of health problems. He’s played in 20 or fewer games twice in the last three seasons. He can’t be reliable for Miami if he has health problems already.

Miami will have an interesting summer in terms of figuring out which star they’ll turn to. When they went after Jimmy Butler, it nearly brought them a championship. The next one they turn to will have that same kind of expectation.

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