NBA schedule could knock Joel Embiid right out of award contention

The NBA schedule was recently released, and the Philadelphia 76ers were tied for the most back-to-backs with 16. With all teams having between 13 and 16 back-to-backs, it's still unfortunate for the Sixers and especially their star, Joel Embiid, to have a league-leading back-to-back games. Embiid previously said that he will never play back-to-back games. The NBA requires a minimum of 65 games played to be eligible for awards, meaning Embiid is facing an uphill battle.

Embiid will miss a minimum of eight games due to back-to-backs, meaning he can only miss nine more games to be eligible for awards. With his extensive injury history, it's unfortunately a safe bet that Embiid won't hit the 65-game mark. Throughout his career, Embiid has reached this 65-game mark just twice. In 2022-23, he won MVP playing in 68 games, and the year before, he finished as the runner-up playing in 66 games.

Keeping Joel Embiid healthy is the clear priority

While this might be unfortunate for the Sixers and their fans, the priority should be keeping Embiid healthy for the playoffs. After a season where Embiid played in just 19 games, where he looked like a shell of himself, and he underwent arthroscopic surgery this offseason, this might seem far-fetched. Nevertheless, a healthy and dominant Embiid is truly the Sixers' only hope of having a successful season.

At his best, Embiid is one of the league's most unstoppable players and a clear top-five guy in the league. If Embiid can return to his dominant self and avoid any injuries, the Sixers have a chance to compete in a weak Eastern Conference. However, if Embiid's injuries (and Paul George's) continue, the Sixers will be in for another disappointing season.

Given Embiid's extensive history of lower-body injuries, sitting out on one half of back-to-backs is reasonable. Even if it means he'll likely never be eligible for regular-season awards, if there's any chance of preserving his health, this is likely the best route. At 31 years old, it's even more essential to preserve Embiid's health.

Even if he doesn't reach the 65-game mark, if he plays within the 50s or low 60s of games, it could still be a successful season. It's possible Embiid returns to his normal dominant self, but it will take a patient approach from the Sixers. A comeback season from Embiid would be one of the most exciting stories of the season, and something all fans should be rooting for.