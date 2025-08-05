NBA schedule: Every revenge game we can't wait to see this season

The 2025-26 NBA schedule is not yet available, but if the league follows its usual timeline, fans of each of the NBA's 30 teams will be able to begin planning by the middle of August. With that as the backdrop, there are different kinds of appealing matchups each season, ranging from long-standing rivalries to playoff rematches, rookie debuts, and everything in between. In this space, we will highlight six of the "revenge games" on the schedule for 2025-26.

The definition of a "revenge game" can vary but, for our purposes, it will be centered on either players who have changed teams and will return to their old stomping grounds or, in at least one case, a (very) high-profile playoff matchup that will be rekindled. First on the list is a future Hall of Famer making a return to an old home.

Kevin Durant's return to Phoenix

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the history of the NBA. While that may seem hyperbolic, it really isn't, and the 36-year-old forward is on a new team this season. Durant was the headliner in a record-breaking seven-team trade earlier this year, landing in Houston to continue his Hall of Fame career. By the end of Durant's time in Phoenix, it became clear to everyone that he would be heading elsewhere, but his return to Arizona will be one to watch. It seems very plausible that Durant would have some extra juice the first time he plays against his old team.

Myles Turner's return to Indiana

One of the most shocking moments of the summer came when the Milwaukee Bucks waived-and-stretched Damian Lillard in order to pave the way to sign Myles Turner. Turner fits quite well with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and it will be intriguing to see how that pairing leads the Bucks this season. Beyond that, Indiana was clearly weakened by the loss of Turner, and the Pacers were seemingly in the driver's seat to retain the veteran center if they put up an appropriately lucrative offer. Alas, that did not happen, and after spending his entire career in Indiana, Turner's first game against the Pacers will be must-see TV.

NBA Finals rematch

Unfortunately, this year's NBA Finals rematch won't have quite the same juice as previous installments. The Oklahoma City Thunder will enter 2025-26 as the betting favorite to repeat as champions, and they are absolutely loaded. However, the Indiana Pacers will be navigating life without Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner this season, taking some of the luster away from this matchup. Still, the Pacers were that close to winning the title, and seeing the Thunder on the other side may bring about feelings of revenge.

Luka Doncic's (second) return to Dallas

Technically, Luka Doncic already had his "revenge game" in Dallas. He put up more than 40 points in his first game against the Mavericks in Dallas back in April, but after all of the attention paid to his body transformation this summer, Doncic will have the chance to do it again this season. There has been a lot of chatter about "revenge" with Doncic, and even if it isn't the first time, there is still juice here.

Desmond Bane takes on Memphis

The first salvo of the summer was Bane's surprising trade from Memphis to Orlando. While there did not seem to be any ill will, the Grizzlies did make the decision to move on from a very prominent player, and Bane was clearly liked by fans in Memphis. Ultimately, the Magic might be better than the Grizzlies this season, but Bane could have real motivation to send a message to his old team by performing well in his return to Memphis.

Mark Williams faces Charlotte

This is an off-the-radar revenge situation, but it certainly fits the bill. The Hornets tried to trade Williams to the Lakers during last season, only to have the deal fall through due to medical concerns. Then, Williams was moved to Phoenix this summer. As such, the talented center might have even more motivation to prove the Hornets wrong, as it became (quite) clear he was not part of their long-term plans for various reasons. Williams isn't a star, but he certainly looks to be seeking revenge.