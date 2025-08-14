NBA schedule: Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton highlight must-watch revenge games

The NBA schedule has been released in drips and drabs all week — the Opening Night and Christmas Day slates were announced at the beginning of the week, with the NBA Cup brackets and groups announced on Wednesday. On Thursday, the league released the full schedule for every team, meaning we finally have the entire picture.

The full schedule gives us all sorts of information — how interesting or popular the league expects each team to be, which teams are set up for hot starts or tough finishes, and much more. It also lets fans of specific teams and players circle the games on the calendar with the biggest emotional stakes.

Although the biggest names — Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James — ultimately stayed put this offseason, we still saw some huge changes. The Celtics unloaded key contributors to their title team, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis, to cut costs. The Houston Rockets went all in, trading for Kevin Durant, while the Suns also shed Bradley Beal for a soft reset.

To make things easy on you, we've combed through every team's schedule to find the biggest revenge game opportunities. They're organized by the players' former teams, and I've only included the date of their first game in front of the hometown fans of their former teams.

The biggest revenge games on the 2025-26 NBA Schedule

Former Boston Celtics

Jrue Holiday's (Trail Blazers) first game against the Celtics in Boston — Jan. 26

Kristaps Porziņģis' (Hawks) first game against the Celtics in Boston — Jan. 28

Former Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr.'s (Nets) first against the Nuggets in Denver — Jan. 29

Former Houston Rockets

Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green's (Suns) first game against the Rockets in Houston — Dec. 5

Former Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner's (Bucks) first game against the Pacers in Indianapolis — Nov. 3

Former Los Angeles Clippers

Norman Powell's (Heat) first game against the Clippers in Los Angeles — Nov. 3

Former Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane's (Magic) first game against the Grizzlies in Memphis — Jan. 18 on Prime

Former Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez's (Clippers) first game against the Bucks in Milwaukee — March 29

Former New Orleans Pelicans

CJ McCollum's (Wizards) first game against the Pelicans in New Orleans — March 8

Former Phoenix Suns

Bradley Beal's (Clippers) first game against the Suns in Phoenix — Nov. 6

Kevin Durant's (Rockets) first game against the Suns in Phoenix — Nov. 24 on Peacock

Former Portland Trail Blazers

Deandre Ayton's (Lakers) first game against the Trail Blazers in Portland — Nov. 3

Former Washington Wizards

Jordan Poole's (Pelicans) first game against the Wizards in Washington — Jan. 9