NBA Trade Rumors and live updates: Jaren Jackson Jr. deal, Harden and Giannis buzz

The NBA Trade Deadline isn't until Thursday, Feb. 5, but the fireworks started early on Tuesday thanks to a flurry of moves. In the early afternoon, Jaren Jackson Jr. was traded from the Grizzlies to the Jazz in an eight-player, three-pick deal. The NBA rumors are flowing with just days until the deadline, with fans on the edge of their seats awaiting news on stars like James Harden and Milwaukee Bucks legend Giannis Antetokounmpo. Keep up live with FanSided for more updates.
