NBA trade rumors: Clippers eyeing DeRozan plus updates on LaMelo, Trae and Morant

It's never too early to start speculating about NBA trades. That's especially the case this season, whether it's the Sacramento Kings reportedly being open to blowing it up, LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant, and Trae Young trade speculation, everything has seemingly started earlier this year.

While the Kings are likely to enter a rebuild, it's unclear what teams could be interested in their core players. Likewise, everyone is speculating about potential trades involving Ball, Morant, and Young. But is a trade guaranteed?

Recently, we got updates about this likely Kings firesale, and the market for the three troubled point guards. Let's dive into the latest updates on the Kings and everyone's favorite trade candidates.

The Clippers are interested in DeMar DeRozan

On Monday morning, Sam Amick of The Athletic did a deep dive into the Kings with general manager Scott Perry. Amid a 4-13, it's widely believed that the Kings will enter a rebuild or at least shake up this wonky core.

It appears that Keegan Murray, draft picks Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud are part of the Kings' future, but a trade with anyone else is possible. The main speculation is that the "big three" of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan. Frankly, it's not easy to find a suitor for any of these three, especially the 36-year-old DeRozan.

Regardless, one team that is interested in DeRozan is the Los Angeles Clippers, per Amick. Honestly, this makes a lot of sense. The Clippers had interest in DeMar in the summer of 2024, and they desperately need a shot creator next to James Harden, a 5-12 start. Without owning their pick, the Clippers have no choice but to pursue talent at the deadline.

DeRozan would fit in perfectly with the oldest roster in the league, and returning home could be exciting for the LA native. Obviously, it's unclear if the Clippers will be able to land DeRozan, but it makes sense that they are interested in him.

Marc Stein's update on Ball, Morant, and Young

For different reasons, Ball, Morant, and Young are all viewed as trade candidates. Likewise, all three talented point guards have unclear trade value. On a recent appearance of the ALL NBA podcast, insider Marc Stein spoke to just this.

"Around the league, these three guards — LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant, and Trae Young — are being grouped together in the eyes of a lot of executives, Stein said. Maybe they aren’t available right now, as we speak but these are players teams are anticipating could be available between now and the trade deadline on February 5th. And again, all three of these guys have been All-Stars."

Ball is the most recent guard who entered trade speculation, after a report came out that he may be open to being moved. LaMelo denied this, and Jake Fischer reported that it's premature to evaluate Ball's trade candidacy. Nevertheless, it's a situation worth monitoring, and I think the writing is on the wall for Ball to be moved.

Morant has been another name to watch after he seemed disengaged on the court and blamed his coaching staff after the game in late October. After trading Desmond Bane in the summer, a rebuild could be on the horizon for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Young entered the season with an uncertain future, as he and the Atlanta Hawks didn't agree to an extension. Now that the Hawks have a 9-4 record without Young, it's possible they could look to kickstart a new era around Jalen Johnson. The Hawks will look to see a larger sample size with Young around this new roster, but this situation is something all fans will be watching closely.

With Ball's and Morant's injury history and maturity questions their trade value is uncertain. Young's upcoming contract and heliocentric play style also make his value uncertain. Maybe a mega trade involving all three players could solve everything? Unlikely, but stranger things have happened.

As Stein noted, nothing is imminent, but something could certainly happen between now and February. What that move is remains extremely unclear.