Nets’ most promising rookie isn’t who you think it is

The Brooklyn Nets’ drafted strategy raised some eyebrows as they used all five of their first-round picks. Notably, four of the Nets' rookies (Egor Demin, Nolan Traoré, Ben Saraf, and Danny Wolf) are playmakers with size but shooting concerns.

However, Drake Powell, the Nets' 22nd pick, breaks this mold and offers the most upside out of Brooklyn’s rookie class. Powell has a quintessential 3-and-D skill set with the possibility of becoming more. Let’s further dive into Powell’s skill set and upside.

Drake Powell's two-way skill set

Powell spent one season at North Carolina, where he posted averages of 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists, on 48.3/37.9/64.8 shooting splits. Undoubtedly, Powell’s best trait is his elite and versatile defense. At 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot wingspan and elite athleticism, Powell is perfectly suited to guard multiple positions. Powell played for a smaller UNC squad, so he often guarded opposing forwards. However, Powell is best equipped to guard perimeter players at the NBA level.

He is both an elite on-ball stopper and a disruptive off-ball defender. At UNC, Powell averaged 1.4 stocks (steals plus blocks). He is also a high-level rebounder. Powell’s defense and energy will get him on the floor early, especially on a rebuilding Nets squad. This gives Powell a relatively high floor while his offense gives him true star upside.

Powell shot a quality 37.9 percent from beyond the arc with the Tar Heels. If his shot translates, he could have a traditional 3-and-D role at least to start his career. However, Powell’s elite athleticism gives him significant upside. Powell made waves when he posted a 43-inch vertical, which was Draft Combine high. He also shot an impressive 69 percent at the rim. With his impressive athleticism and finishing, Powell's scoring could develop.

While Powell didn’t show much as a self-creator or playmaker, he is a former five-star recruit, meaning the potential for this skill is there. Plus, being surrounded by playmakers will benefit Powell. Oftentimes, we see five-star prospects have less-than-stellar college careers and fall in the draft only to become awesome NBA players.

Jaden McDaniels is an example of this, who has a similar playstyle to Powell. McDaniels was the seventh-ranked prospect back in 2019 but fell to 28th in the draft before becoming an elite role player with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Comparing Drake Powell to his fellow Nets' rookies

Unfortunately, Powell didn’t play in the NBA Summer League due to a knee injury, which is causing him to fly under the radar a bit. It’s worth noting that the other four Nets rookies struggled in their summer league play. The Athletic’s John Hollinger noted that Traoré and Saraf posted two of the worst PERs for first-round picks. Hollinger also mentioned that Demin and Wolf weren’t much better.

Overreacting to summer league is a dangerous game. Nevertheless, this is far from a positive sign. Given the somewhat risky archetypes of Demin, Traoré, Saraf, and Wolf, it’s fair to be more optimistic about Powell. Overall, while Powell might not be getting discussed a ton, his combination of safety and upside makes him the Nets’ most promising rookie.