Hubert Davis and UNC get bad news from NBA Draft Combine

Heading into the NBA combine, it was unclear if North Carolina freshman wing Drake Powell would remain in the draft or return to school. However, Powell turned out to be one of the biggest winners of the combine and is poised to stay in the draft.

Powell's 43-inch max vertical was the highest in the combine, and he posted an absurd 7-foot wingspan. While Powell was seen as a fringe first-round pick, his elite measurements will make him a draft-day riser. Let's explore what this means for Powell and UNC.

Drake Powell jumps a 42 1/2 and then a monster 43 inch max vertical leap, tops by a wide margin so far at the NBA draft combine and an impressive mark historically. pic.twitter.com/FGp7Xwk5Hg — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 13, 2025

Drake Powell is a clear NBA talent

With elite athleticism at just 19 years old, Powell's upside is undeniable. Powell's averages of 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists may seem underwhelming. However, his athleticism and age make it a certainty he'll develop. He is also a good shooter, hitting 37.9 percent of his shots beyond the arc.

Regardless, Powell's main calling card is his elite defense. At 6-foot-5 (without shoes) and a 7-foot wingspan, Powell has the ideal build to guard multiple positions. He displayed this ability during his time at UNC. Powell also took on diffcult matchups and displayed the ability to contain stars. He was notably tied for the team's best defensive box plus-minus. ESPN mentioned Pelicans wing Herb Jones as a comparison for Powell, which is logical given their similar builds and defensive versatility. Powell is the type of player every team would love to have. Ultimately, Powell's defense will allow him to make an immediate impact, while his physical traits give him tons of upside.

Powell staying in the draft is a huge blow to UNC

UNC is coming off a lackluster season; they ended up as an 11th seed and a first-four team, but finished with a mediocre 23-14 overall record. There are some concerns around Hubert Davis' coaching ability. Additionally, Davis and UNC have lost plenty of talent this season, including RJ Davis (out of eligibility), Elliot Cadeau (transferred), Ian Jackson (transferred), Jalen Washington (transferred), and Ven All-Lubin (transferred).

North Carolina does have a top 10 incoming freshman class highlighted by No. 8 overall recruit Caleb Wilson. They also brought in five transfers, including Arizona big man Henri Veesaar and Colorado State's Kyan Evans. While UNC could still have a solid team, likely not having Powell back in the mix certainly hurts their upside. UNC's wing play and defense are also somewhat questionable without Powell. Overall, Tar Heel fans should be excited about having an exciting NBA prospect, but it definitely hurts the team next year.