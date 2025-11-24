Norman Powell is proving that Pat Riley isn't washed after all

One of the most surprising stories of the NBA season has been the Miami Heat's 11-6 start to the season. Miami has done this with Tyler Herro not playing to date. While he is set to return tonight (Monday, the Nov. 24), there's no denying that this start without Herro is impressive.

In Herro's absence, Norman Powell has led the way for Miami's offense, averaging 25.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 50/46.4/88 shooting splits.

What's even better for the Heat is that they got Powell for next to nothing this offseason. As part of a three-team deal, Miami traded Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson to land Powell. The Los Angeles Clippers received John Collins and later signed Bradley Beal to make up for Powell.

This move is backfiring for the Clippers, but it's working out magnificently for the Heat. The value of this trade for Miami is truly remarkable.

Norman Powell has been amazing for the Heat

Charlotte Hornets v Miami Heat | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

While Powell's contract was expiring, it was curious why LA was so eager to get rid of him, as he was coming off a career season. Powell hasn't just validated his shocking leap from last season; he's built off it.

Now, once Herro returns, Powell's averages will likely be closer to his 21.8 ppg from last season. Regardless, at the very least, Powell looks like a legitimate All-Star candidate and a fantastic second option. Having Bam Adebayo as a third scoring option is ideal for him and the team.

Even with Herro sidelined, the Heat have shot up from the 21st-ranked offense last year and the 13th-ranked this season. Erik Spoelstra has implemented a new offense that has deployed the lowest number of ball screens in the tracking era. Instead, it focuses on constant cutting and off-ball movement.

This is perfect for Powell, who is a great three-level scorer and off-ball threat. He's stepped up, giving the Heat a legit No. 1 option and has been key to making this unique offense flow.

The Norman Powell trade is stroke of genius from Pat Riley

Getting Powell for two aging fringe rotation players, and no picks, is as good a trade as I can remember. Just look at the returns for Desmond Bane and Mikal Bridges. Yes, they're younger than Powell and had the contract stability. But are we sure they're better than him, right now?

As I said, I can't think of another move where a team traded to fringe rotation players and could get an All-Star level player in return. It's not like Powell is randomly breaking out either; he was a borderline All-Star last year. This is incredible work from legendary president Pat Riley.

The context before this trade is important, though. Many were wondering how the Heat would remain competitive in the post Jimmy Butler era. Some even thought they might have to rebuild, and questioned if an 80-year-old Pat Riley was still the right man for the job.

Miami pursued Kevin Durant but ultimately missed out as they failed to make a competitive offer. This made even more people question Riley. However, he found the ultimate consolation prize, while not gutting his depth. With this masterstroke of a trade, nobody should be doubting Riley now.

Riley is of course one of the best executives of all-time and is proving that he is still elite.

The Eastern Conference is wide open, and I wouldn't count the Heat out. Are they or should they be favorites? Absolutely not. Nevertheless, we've seen this team make improbable runs before, and it wouldn't shock me if they did again.