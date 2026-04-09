Nuggets are making the NBA title race significantly more interesting

In large part due to their poor defense and some unfortunate injury luck, the Denver Nuggets' status as title contenders has been in question this season. However, the Nuggets are currently on a 10-game winning streak and are proving that they belong in the contention conversation.

Counting out a Nikola Jokić-led team would be foolish to begin with, but when you consider this is the most complete surrounding roster of his career and how well they're playing as of late, it's impossible to argue they aren't contenders.

If the Nuggets' season spiraled out of hand, it would have been a forgone conclusion that either the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs would win the conference. Now, though, there are three legitimate title threats in the West in addition to the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers in the East.

Frankly, I think a Western Conference team will hoist the Larry O'Brien when it's all said and done. Regardless, you can't completely write off those four teams from the Eastern Conference. And without a doubt, the Nuggets' recent re-emergence has added another wrinkle to the title race.

Aaron Gordon's return (among other factors) has changed the Nuggets' trajectory

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The odd part about the Nuggets is that the vibes weren't at an all-time low during Jokić's injury. Rather, concern began to mount during his first games back when they went 7-8. During this stretch, Jokić didn't look like himself, averaging an uncharacteristic 4.3 turnovers per and playing awful defense even for his standards.

However, once Aaron Gordon returned, things began to change. In the 13 games that he's played since returning from his hamstring injury, the Nuggets are 10-3. To take it a step further, they lost during his first two games back.

Simply put, it's clear that the Nuggets are a different team with Gordon in the fold. He is an elite on-ball defender against forwards and wings with impressive versatility to boot. On offense, Gordon gives the Nuggets some much-needed floor spacing and extra shot creation.

Denver is 11.9 points per 100 possessions better with Gordon on the court, which underscores his overall value.

Of course, Gordon's return isn't the only thing that has gone right for the Nuggets as of late. Jokić has looked more like himself, cutting back on the turnovers while averaging a mind-boggling 25.3 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 12.2 assists.

Jamal Murray's career-best season has continued, and crucially, Cam Johnson has found his groove, averaging 14.4 points and shooting 47.3 percent from deep range. Johnson's recent play is perhaps the most encouraging element, as the Nuggets will need his extra shooting (and defense) in the playoffs.

It's still fair to have concerns about Denver's bottom-10 defense, which has continued to be lackluster despite this recent stretch. Regardless, everything else seems to be coming together for the Nuggets as we approach the playoffs. Given this, along with their blend of, experience, top-end talent, and depth, you can't count them out in the playoffs.

What the Nuggets' path to the NBA Finals looks like

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

While the Nuggets aren't locked into the No. 3 seed, they are the favorites to finish third. Thus within all likelihood, they'll play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round. Assuming they can win that series, a second-round matchup with the Spurs will be waiting for them. If you watched last Saturday's game between the two squads, you'd know that we are in for a real treat if they face off again in the playoffs.

Aside from the obvious contrast in experience, this would be a fascinating basketball matchup. Can Victor Wembanyama slow down an all-time great offensive talent in Jokić? Will the Spurs sell out on Jokić again, and can Denver's shooters make the Spurs pay for this? Do the Nuggets have any chance of containing the Spurs' guards and Wemby? (Gordon certainly helps with the second part of this question.) These are all questions on my mind if these two teams square off in the playoffs.

Whether it's in the conference finals or if the Nuggets slip to the No. 4 seed, a rematch with the Thunder would be intriguing. Given their size and ability to take care of the ball, the Nuggets are one of the better matchups for the Thunder.

I'm not saying that I will definitely pick the Nuggets to come out of the West; in fact, I probably won't. Nevertheless, they will make things a lot more exciting and less predictable.