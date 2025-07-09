Nuggets fans are learning a lesson that Bucks fans understood years ago

Since winning the 2023 NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets have been bounced out in the second round in back-to-back years, and many wonder if this could brew trouble for Nikola Jokić and the future of the organization.

According to league sources confirmed by ESPN Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić will not seek a contract extension this offseason. Jokić will be eligible to make more money by waiting until the 2026 offseason to work on an extension, as he would be able to add a fourth year at an additional $77 million, according to Bobby Marks.

Although Jokić has not openly expressed wanting out of Denver, if things don't get better soon, we may see another superstar on the trade market. Bucks fans know all too well about this feeling of uncertainty with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is 'open-minded' about exploring other options long-term in hopes of winning another championship, according to Shams Charania.

Bucks fans uncertainty

Giannis has one of the greatest stories in the modern NBA, from a kid who was overlooked at just 18 years of age from Greece, to now one of the greatest and most dominant players this game has ever seen. Giannis changed life in Milwaukee and gave Bucks fans hope for the future when he began asserting himself as a force to be reckoned with and made his first All-Star appearance in 2017.

Giannis, since delivering a championship to the city of Milwaukee in 2021, hasn't had much luck since. The Bucks have now had three consecutive postseason losses in the first round, and their championship aspirations look bleak now with the departure of Damian Lillard.

Although Giannis has signed two maximum extensions to remain in Milwaukee, a supermax contract in 2020 and 2023. Giannis remains under contract until the 2026-27 season, with a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.

The Bucks have retooled their roster significantly over the years by trading away long-time vet Khris Middleton, waiving Damian Lillard, and allowing Brook Lopez to leave in free agency. A roster around Giannis that features Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, and Gary Trent Jr isn't much to get excited about if you're looking to win a championship in Milwaukee this season.

Questions in Denver?

Although Jokić may likely be waiting until next offseason to sign an extension and receive that fourth year with an additional $77 million, it still brings a small level of doubt and uncertainty for Nuggets fans until that new extension is signed and sealed.

Josh Kroenke, the Nuggets president, said the team will offer its franchise star an extension this summer, but they also understand how it could benefit Jokić to sign one next summer as well.

"We're definitely going to offer it," Kroenke said. "I'm not sure if he's going to accept it or not, because we're also going to explain every financial parameter around him signing now versus signing later. To be completely transparent, that's the way we always are. And then he makes the best decision for himself and his family, and we'll support him in it."

Nuggets terrific offseason

To Denver's credit, they have revamped and retooled their roster, and they were undoubtedly one of the biggest winners of this NBA offseason. Nuggets General Manager Ben Tenzer made a splash trading away forward Michael Porter Jr. for Brooklyn's Cam Johnson.

Tenzer also agreed to send Dario Sarić to Sacramento for Jonas Valanciunas, who is going to be a great backup for Jokić. And they didn't stop there, as they also brought back fan-favorite Bruce Brown, who helped the Nuggets win a title in 2023, and signed sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr.

At least on paper, Denver has had a great offseason and has tried to get back to their championship ways. Jokic has a roster that now features multiple knockdown shooters from Cam Johnson, Hardaway Jr, Christian Braun, Jamal Murray, etc.

And after taking the eventual champs in the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the conference semifinals, the Nuggets were aggressive this offseason, and this now appears to be one of the top rosters in the Western Conference next season.

If Denver unfortunately ends up in a similar situation to Milwaukee, where they continue to have shortcomings in the postseason, who's to say that Jokić doesn't grow frustrated and eventually asks for a trade?