Nuggets projected lineup after acquiring Cam Johnson, signing Bruce Brown

We have movement! The Denver Nuggets have traded Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson — a wing swap that makes the Nuggets a little smaller but upgrades the small forward spot flanking Nikola Jokic.

Then, almost at the exact same time, the Nuggets brought back a fan favorite from their championship run, Bruce Brown, on a one-year deal. They're getting the gang back together! Well, kind of. MPJ is out, but Bruce is back in.

They might not be done this summer — but here's where things stand at the moment for the Nuggets as they try to climb back into contention.

Projected Nuggets lineup after swapping Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson

Starter Bench Position Jamal Murray Julian Strawther Point guard Christian Braun Jalen Pickett Shooting guard Cam Johnson Bruce Brown Small forward Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Power forward Nikola Jokic DaRon Holmes II Center

Depth was not necessarily the friend of Denver last season — that's why adding Brown is so big. He's already a fan favorite in Denver, ans we know he plays extremely well of Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. He hasn't looked like he did in that championship run since he left the Nuggets, but he also hasn't been in great situations. A return to Denver should also be a return to form for Brown.

Who's next for Nuggets?

Brown and Johnson are both great additions, and this Nuggets team is getting closer to contention in 2025-26. But the bench still gets thin quickly, and another move or two is necessary.

Adding Nickiel Alexander-Walker could be the move to push this team over the top. So could Deandre Ayton in a backup center role behind Nikola Jokic. There are plenty of directions the Nuggets can go to beef up the bench a little more — do they trust Jalen Pickett to play real minutes off the bench? Do they trust DaRon Holmes to provide as a backup big in his first NBA action?