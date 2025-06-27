OKC's newest undrafted free agent could be this year's Sam Presti steal

After becoming one of the youngest teams in NBA history to win a championship, the Oklahoma City Thunder have the makings to be a future dynasty in the league. The Thunder once again had a strong NBA Draft with the selections of Georgetown center Thomas Sorber and Northwestern forward Brooks Barnhizer.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti has built a reputation as one of the best GMs in the NBA, especially with how he constructed the Oklahoma City championship team through the draft, trades, and free agency. This year, he might have gotten the steal of the offseason with the signing of an undrafted free agent, who had an impressive college career.

Thunder sign Payton Sandfort as an undrafted free agent

The Thunder signed Iowa forward Payton Sandfort as an undrafted free agent. Sandfort played four seasons with the Hawkeyes. In his senior season, Sandfort averaged 16.7 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

Sandfort was shot 40.7 percent from the field last season with the Hawkeyes. Throughout his career with Iowa, Sandfort was a proficient 3-point shooter, shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. Snadfort earned Sixth Man of the Year honors in his sophomore season with the Hawkeyes and All-Big Ten honors in his junior and senior seasons.

Sandfort is the type of player that the Thunder are looking for to improve their team heading into next season. The Thunder's goal is to defend their NBA Championship title. Oklahoma City is the perfect landing spot for him to develop into a good NBA player.

Over the last couple of seasons, the Thunder have done an excellent job of developing players who were on the championship roster, including Aaron Wiggins, Jaylin Williams, Luguentz Dort, and Carson Wallace. The way that Sam Presti has been able to find talented players and the Thunder's development of them is one of the major reasons why Oklahoma City won the NBA Championship this season.

Sandfort was originally supposed to be a projected draft pick this year, but injuries in his senior year caused his stock to plummet in the NBA Draft. He'll get the opportunity to show off his talents for the Thunder in the NBA Summer League from July 10-20.