It only took one game for the Lakers' worst Deandre Ayton fear to come true

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed Deandre Ayton this summer, it was considered a controversial move. On one hand, Ayton is a gifted center, and he was likely the best available player to fill the Lakers' big man void. Nevertheless, Ayton's subpar defense and lack of rim-running abilities made his fit next to Luka Dončić questionable.

Overreacting to one regular season game is a dangerous game, but the worst parts of Ayton's fit were already exposed. Sure, Ayton's counting stats of 10 points (5-7 shooting), 6 rebounds, and a block look nice. Guess how many of those made field goals were dunks? Yep, zero, in fact, only two of his seven field goal attempts were layups with the rest being turnaround jumpers or hook shots. Keep in mind, this was against a Golden State Warriors squad that lacks rim protection.

The Lakers ultimately fell short 119-109. Of course, you can't blame Ayton entirely, but he did little to help the team. In addition to not being the rim-runner the team needs, Ayton committed four turnovers and displayed lackluster defense.

Ayton's turnovers were a combination of poor hands and questionable decision-making including a travel and an offesnive foul. At times, Ayton struggled to get in transition and make crisp rotations.

Deandre Ayton being a poor fit isn't shocking

While there was always some possibility of Luka elevating Ayton's game, the 7-footer not fitting well isn't exactly a shocker. Concerns about Ayton's effort leading to a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers were a clear red flag. Last season, Ayton ranked in the 56th percentile for efficiency as a roll man, and the year before that, he ranked in the 39th percentile.

After the game Ayton even mentioned he is a "confusing" pick-and-roll target.

Deandre Ayton admitted he might be a “confusing”pick-and-roll target after Austin Reaves blamed some of his five turnovers for making the “wrong pass at the right time” in the two-man game with the new Lakers center pic.twitter.com/PFCgdd2kDG — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 22, 2025

The frustrating part of Ayton is that he has all the tools to be an elite roll man and lob threat. He's a gifted 7-foot, 252-pound athlete who, with the Phoenix Suns, was actually a high-level lob threat. Plus, Ayton is a highly effective screener. Regardless, Ayton doesn't roll well, and he often settles for fadeaway jumpers or post hooks. While he made the basket, this play highlights Ayton's bad habits and inability to get back on defense.

The combination of poor perimeter defenders and Ayton's mediocre rim protection is a recipe for disaster. LA's starting lineup of Ayton, Luka, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Gabe Vincent is posting an abysmal 136.6 defensive rating.

This certainly doesn't fall on Ayton, who actually had solid individual metrics. However, Ayton doesn't elevate or anchor a defense; he is only effective around skilled perimeter and wing defenders, which is something the Lakers don't have. Undoubtedly, Luka needs an elite rim protector next to him. JJ Redick will certainly have to tweak this starting lineup as the Lakers navigate playing without LeBron James.

Outside of Ayton, the Lakers' backup center is Jaxson Hayes, who proved to be unplayable last season. The Lakers' gamble on Ayton was understandable despite the fit concerns; however, not signing another big man was a mistake.

It's only one game, and this take could age poorly, but many of the worst aspects of Ayton's fit alongside Luka were on full display on Tuesday night. This could end up being a fatal flaw of the Lakers' season.