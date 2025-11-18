One night changed the NBA MVP race in the worst way possible

This NBA season started on a historic trajectory with five serious MVP candidates, all regularly doing the impossible. Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo were promising one of the most remarkable MVP races in recent memory.

Three-time MVP Jokić is currently leading the NBA in rebounds and assists, all while averaging 29.2 points per game on elite efficiency and leading a dynamic Denver Nuggets team. Reigning MVP Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.9 points per game for the 14-1 Oklahoma City Thunder, leading the way with fellow standout Jalen Williams sidelined early by injury. In addition, Luka Dončić has long been mentioned as a potential MVP, and he is off to a blistering start with 34.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game for the Lakers

However, the MVP race took an unfortunate turn, as two of the top five players in the current betting market saw their potential paths altered by injury at the same time. Two-time MVP and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second quarter with a left groin strain, and he did not return to the game. Though there is not a timeline for his return at the time of this post, a muscle injury that forces an NBA player to leave a game and not return is usually followed by a multi-game absence. The Bucks are currently awaiting MRI results.

On the same day, the San Antonio Spurs announced that Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with a left calf strain that will keep him out of action for some time. ESPN's Shams Charania first reported that Wembanyama would be sidelined for multiple weeks, with a later report that the dominant French big man would be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks.

Giannis and Wemby may not play enough games to qualify for MVP

Neither of these injuries, at least right now, are enough to remove either Antetokounmpo or Wembanyama from the MVP mix, and that is an important distinction. However, there are significant factors in play when it comes to the award chase. For one, some voters could reward overall productivity, perhaps leaning in the direction of a player who is on the court for more total games or minutes over the course of the season. On that front, the NBA also instituted a minimum threshold of 65 games played to even be considered, and when combined with other absences over the course of a long, 82-game grind, a multi-week absence can push a player toward or past that threshold of missed time.

This is an unfortunate situation for obvious reasons in that the NBA is better when its best players are available and playing. Beyond that, Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama have been outstanding to begin the season. Antetokounmpo is carrying a massive load for a relatively undermanned Bucks team, averaging 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists while shooting 63 percent from the field. Wembanyama is already the NBA's most dominant defensive player, and he is putting up 26.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per contest on top of a league-leading 3.6 blocked shots per game.

All told, it is difficult to handicap the chances of Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama winning MVP, if only due to the uncertainty for each player's return to action. At the very least, these injuries do impact the overall race and, considering the clustered nature of the news, the landscape was undeniably altered in an unfortunate way.