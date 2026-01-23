One realistic trade every NBA contender needs to make ahead of the deadline

The NBA trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and rumors are flying around. While the Oklahoma City Thunder are the rightful title favorites, there's no perfect roster. As such, teams with a chance to win the title should be aggressive ahead of the deadline. This is especially true for Eastern Conference teams, as the conference has no clear favorite.

With that being said, here's one trade the eight true contenders should consider making.

Note all trades are possible according to Spotrac and these are ideas not rumors or predictions.

Pistons get Cade a perfect co-star

In a wide-open Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons should absolutely be swinging for the fences, and this move would make them clear favorites. The Pistons rank 26th in 3-pointers made and need some extra shot creation next to Cade Cunningham. Michael Porter Jr. would perfectly fill this void, and a deal around this framework seems possible.

It would sting to give up Ron Holland Jr. in his second year. Nevertheless, the Pistons' picks don't hold much value, so he may have to be included.

For the Brooklyn Nets, maximizing MPJ's value and landing a top pick in the draft is logical. In addition to landing some draft capital and an intriguing young player, Harris' expiring deal gives the Nets some extra incentive.

Spurs make an all-in move that would terrify the rest of the NBA

I'm not sure how eager the San Antonio Spurs will be to rock the boat. When you have a young team that's this good and ahead of schedule, I get it. At the same time, if you can add a 25-year-old wing who perfectly fits your needs -- why not make a splash?

Trey Murphy III fits in with the Spurs' length and versatility while providing some much-needed outside shooting. Notably, the Spurs rank just 18th in 3-pointers made, so improving upon this 3-point shooting would be logical. Adding Murphy could ultimately help the Spurs win a championship this season -- which is something that nobody expected. The bigger picture is that the Spurs could become the team to beat for the rest of the decade with a move like this.

The New Orleans Pelicans have been adamant about keeping Murphy (and others). However, if they get an offer like this, would they really turn it down? At the very least, they'd have to consider it to better position their franchise for the future.

Timberwolves finally find a real point guard

I don't think the Minnesota Timberwolves need a blockbuster trade, but they certainly need a point guard, and there may not be a better fit than Tre Jones. The 6-foot-1 guard can provide playmaking, finishing, and defense, three skills Minnesota clearly needs. Giving up on Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. would be unfortunate, but let's be honest, neither player has shown much promise.

However, the Chicago Bulls could help these young players get their careers back on track. Two players who were first-round picks in 2024 and two second-rounders give the Bulls solid value for Jones.

Thunder upgrade their shooting

I considered the idea of the Thunder making a big trade. However, that doesn't seem like a Sam Presti move at all. Undoubtedly, though Thunder need more outside shooting, especially from that Lu Dort role, and I think a Dort for Rui Hachimura swap could actually make some level of sense.

Dort is shooting just 34.7 percent from beyond the arc, while Rui is netting 41.9 percent of his triples. I understand that the Thunder might be hesitant to move off of Dort given his elite on-ball defense. Regardless, his 3-point shooting could be the team's fatal flaw, and the Thunder have the defense to make up for taking on a worse defender.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the opposite position, as they desperately need defense, making Dort an ideal fit. With both players on expiring $18 million contracts (Dort with a team option), the financials of this deal are straightforward.

Knicks find a better co-star next to Brunson

Listen, I don't think the New York Knicks will actually trade Karl-Anthony Towns. Nevertheless, I think they probably should. Frankly, it's likely impossible to build a title-winning team when your two best players can't defend. With Towns' inconsistent play and poor defense, I don't think the value will be there.

Swapping Towns for a similar caliber big man would make sense. Jaren Jackson Jr. can provide elite-level defense while matching a similar offensive impact to Towns. Ultimately, this would give the Knicks a stronger chance to win the championship.

The Memphis Grizzlies would likely say no to this trade, and if they trade JJJ, it would be for future assets. Still, the inclusion of Miles McBride and Pacome Dadiet offers some level of intrigue. Plus, they could get off of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's contract. While I don't think Memphis would agree to this trade, I think the framework is reasonable enough for it to be discussed.

Rockets find a solution to their PG problem

Since Fred VanVleet's injury, it's been clear that the Houston Rockets need a point guard. Reed Sheppard's emergence has been a nice story, but can he be trusted in the playoffs? Dennis Schröder would provide a nice playmaking and defense boost in the backcourt.

Dorian Finney-Smith hasn't been productive since returning from injury (averaging just 3.2 points on 28.6 3-point shooting). I still think he can be an impactful wing as he's a proven role player. Yet, the Rockets need a guard and have a surplus of versatile wings, and at this point, they'd likely have to attach a pick to him.

The Sacramento Kings simply need to reset the deck, and this trade (among more major ones) would help them do just that.

Celtics bolster their center room and become a clear contender

The Boston Celtics have been one of the best stories in the league, and they could make another deep playoff run with Jayson Tatum's return on the horizon. Nevertheless, the center rotation isn't championship caliber. Furthermore, the Celtics have been open to trading Anfernee Simons since landing him in the summer. He's a weird fit with Payton Pritchard, and it's unclear how much the Celtics will be willing to pay him this summer.

Given Nic Claxton's immense two-way value and Simons' need for a new contract, I do think Boston would have to give up picks. Regardless, I think that price would be worth it, as it would increase the Celtics' title chances significantly. Claxton's interior defense, playmaking, and rim-running abilities make him a perfect fit in Boston.

The Nets could use some extra draft capital, and the expiring contract of Simons' offers some intrigue. I'm not sure if they're ready to do a full firesale, but if they are, this deal could make a lot of sense.

Nuggets upgrade their backup center spot

It's hard to pinpoint a trade for the Denver Nuggets. They have all the makings of a championship winner. Yet, I think the backup center position behind Nikola Jokić could still be improved upon. Jonas Valančiūnas has been solid, but Day'Ron Sharpe provides more rebounding, playmaking, and defense. Plus, he's nine years younger than Valančiūnas.

I'll admit this trade is a bit funky for the Nets. However, getting an intriguing young player in Julian Strawther and some draft capital could make this worthwhile for Brooklyn.