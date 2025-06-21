One shocking fact should have Thunder fans very nervous ahead of Game 7

The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in a winner-take-all NBA Finals Game 7 on Sunday night. The Thunder and Pacers are both looking to clinch their first title in franchise history, which makes this Game 7 one of the most intriguing in NBA history.

While many believe that Oklahoma City has the edge in Game 7 — they'll be at home, after all, and they seemed to be in control of this series after a win in Game 5 — some NBA history won't be on the Thunder's side. OKC ran roughshod over the league during the regular season and has as much depth of talent as any team in recent memory. But the one thing they lack might come back to haunt them in the biggest game in franchise history.

Could Oklahoma City's youth cost them in Game 7?

While there is no doubt that the Thunder are a very young and talented team and have the makings of a future dynasty in the NBA, one thing that Oklahoma City lacks on its current team is veterans. If the Thunder are to win the championship on Sunday night, they would be the first team since the 1977 Portland Trail Blazers to win a title without even one 10-year vet on their roster.

When the Trailblazers won the 1977 NBA Championship against the Philadelphia 76ers, Portland's most experienced player was eight-year veteran Herm Gilliam. The Thunder's current most experienced player on their roster is eight-year veteran Alex Caruso. Caruso has experience winning an NBA championship as part of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, and he's been an X-factor throughout these playoffs. But do Thunder have someone who can help right the ship if things start to go haywire with their season on the line?

The Pacers' veteran leadership could help decide the Finals

While the Pacers, like Oklahoma City, have young and talented players, they have an advantage over the Thunder when it comes to some old heads. TJ McConell, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner are veteran players who have nine or more years of experience playing in the NBA.

Siakam may be the biggest difference-maker for the Pacers heading into Game 7 given his experience playing on this stage and winning an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. In six games in the NBA Finals, Siakam has scored 20 plus points three times.

Siakam has averaged 19.8 points per game, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the Finals for his career. If the Pacers are to win their first title on Sunday, Siakam will be in major consideration for winning Finals MVP.