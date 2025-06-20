Pacers chasing history the only way they've ever known: On the road

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-91 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to keep their hopes of winning their first NBA title in franchise history alive. Six Pacers scored in double figures in the win, with Obi Toppin leading Indiana with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field.

Andrew Nembhard's 17 points and Pascal Siakam's 16 points and 13 rebounds also played a key role in the Pacers' dominating Game 6 victory. The biggest question heading into the game was the status of Tyrese Haliburton after he suffered a calf strain in Game 5. Haliburton gave it a go when the Pacers needed him the most, and he scored 14 points with five assists.

Game 7 Sunday night in Oklahoma City

For the 19th time in NBA history and the first since 2016, there will be a Game 7 of the NBA Finals. It's only fitting that two teams that are looking to win their first NBA championship in franchise history will be battling it out for a winner take all Game 7.

If recent history is an indication of what will happen Sunday night, Game 7 between the Pacers and Thunder could be an instant classic. Throughout the history of NBA Finals Game 7s, the average margin of victory has been seven points. Eight straight Game 7s have been decided in the single digits.

Pacers can clinch their first NBA title in familiar fashion

Throughout the NBA Playoffs, the Indiana Pacers have gotten to this point courtesy of improbable come-from-behind wins and seven postseason road victories. The Pacers can clinch their first title on the road.

When the Pacers were in the ABA from 1967 to 1976 before becoming one of the four teams from the league to join the NBA, they won three ABA Championships. All three of the ABA titles that they won in 1970, 1972, and 1973 were clinched on the road.

What to expect in Game 7

Can the Pacers harken back to their ABA days and win their first NBA Championship on the road, or will the Thunder clinch their first title after years of playoff disappointment since relocating from Seattle?

The Thunder are 18-2 this season after a loss this season and have responded well to adversity. With both teams desperate to win their first NBA Championship, Sunday night's Game 7 has the makings of an instant classic.