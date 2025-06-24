Phoenix Suns draft targets: 3 ideal picks to fill biggest roster needs

FanSided's NBA Draft Central has you covered from every angle with the latest mock drafts, rankings, detailed notes on every top prospect and more.

On the day of Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets stole at least some of the attention of basketball observers by executing a high-profile trade. Future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant is now a member of the Rockets, with Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks heading to Phoenix.

In advance of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, we'll highlight a trio of potential targets for Phoenix with the No. 10 pick, keeping in mind that the Suns also have the No. 29 overall selection. Of note, the Suns have a very imbalanced roster that features a lack of frontcourt depth, so even if Phoenix adds to the frontcourt at No. 10 overall, the Suns could aim to add more at No. 29. That could put players like Ryan Kalkbrenner, Maxime Raynaud, Hansen Yang, or Yanic Konan Niederhauser in the mix at the end of the first round.

Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

As with any player in this range, there is uncertainty on whether Maluach will be available by the No. 10 pick, especially due to his theoretical upside. At the pre-draft combine, the 18-year-old center measured at 7-foot-1 with a wingspan approaching 7-foot-7, and Maluach's defensive potential is off the charts.

On the offensive end, Maluach is already an effective play finisher, particularly in pick-and-roll situations. He is, once again, huge and able to finish over even NBA center-sized players. There is also a belief in some circles that Maluach could develop into a real threat as a perimeter shooter. If anything, that might be icing on the cake, but Maluach doesn't need to be able to shoot to return value at the No. 10 pick. Also, the Suns just desperately need a defensive anchor for the future, and he fits that bill.

Derik Queen, C/PF, Maryland

Queen and Maluach technically play the same position, but they are extremely different players. Maluach has all of the measurements that you would want in a traditional center, whereas Queen came in at only 6-foot-9 with a modest 9-foot-1 standing reach. However, that isn't the appeal of Queen. He is, instead, a potential difference maker in terms of offensive creation in an unusual package.

Queen was an All-American level player in his only season at Maryland, averaging 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for a strong team. He is a rare big man who can create for himself and others in varying situations, including as a ball-handler and passer. Queen consistently creates rim pressure, and he is a difficult cover, even for defenders with better physical tools.

The case against Queen comes largely on the defensive end, where some of his athletic limitations could come into play. He doesn't profile as a real anchor, and Queen will need to maximize his physical capabilities. His motor doesn't always pop on film, and teams will need to have a plan on how to build around him in the frontcourt. Beyond that, Queen could be neutralized a bit on the offensive side in the NBA if he doesn't progress as a shooter, so that is an area to monitor.

For the Suns, Queen could be a "best player available" bet, and he also does check a positional box. Phoenix's current weakness isn't really shot creation, but Queen is worthy of consideration.

Noa Essengue, F/C, Ratiopharm Ulm

The third player on this list was almost Jase Richardson of Michigan State, simply because of Suns owner Mat Ishbia's well-documented lean toward his alma mater. But if it isn't Richardson, Noa Essengue would make some theoretical sense.

Unlike Maluach and Queen, both of whom could project to help the Suns soon, Essengue would be more of a long-range bet. The 18-year-old is still quite raw, but some scouts and teams view him as a potential diamond in the rough. The 6-foot-10 forward could even scale up to center minutes, and he is athletic enough to be a very interesting rim-running threat in the NBA.

Skeptics would point to a lack of clarity on his position in the league, as he has a skill set of more of a center right now, but may not be able to play that position on a full-time basis. Essengue does have the moldable clay to be a long-term star bet if Phoenix is in the mood to take a swing, though, and the Suns don't have that kind of player in the frontcourt right now.