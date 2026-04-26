Predicting when the Thunder lose their first 2026 NBA Playoffs game

Given their upcoming schedule and dominant performance, it may be several more games before the Thunder finally suffer their first playoff defeat.

All other top three seeds in each conference already have at least one loss, but the Thunder remain undefeated in the postseason.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have dominated the Phoenix Suns in the first three games of their 2026 NBA Playoffs series, winning each by double-digits.

The Oklahoma City Thunder came into the postseason as favorites to repeat as NBA champions, and, through three games, they are living up to their reputation. While all the other top three seeds in each conference have at least one loss (the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, and Denver Nuggets all have two), the Thunder currently hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the Phoenix Suns.

It hasn't even really been close, either. In Game 1, the Thunder manhandled Devin Booker and the Suns, winning by a convincing 35-point margin. Games 2 and 3 were also decided by double-digits. The Thunder look like the best team on the planet right now, and based on their upcoming schedule, it could be awhile before they lose another game.

When is the next time the Thunder will lose?

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Before resting their troops in the final two games of the regular season, the Thunder wrestled through a stretch where they won 19 of 20. Ever since their eight-point road loss to the Detroit Pistons in late February, Oklahoma City has been virtually unbeatable.

It would take a serious display of resiliency and determination in order for the Suns to avoid elimination in Game 4 on Monday. No team has ever come back from an 0-3 hole before, and besides, this season has already been a major success for them (considering they weren't even expected to make the playoffs). So, in reality, there is little incentive for them to even try to scrap out a Game 4 win only to travel back to Oklahoma City and likely get clobbered in Game 5.

In the next round, their opponent will probably be the Los Angeles Lakers, as the Purple and Gold also hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the Houston Rockets. During the regular season, the Thunder beat them all four times the two teams matched up, with three of those victories being by 30 points or more. Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves probably should be back by then, but even with those two healthy, it seems like Los Angeles is out of their league.

Even without Jalen Williams, who could miss the entire series as he rehabs from a hamstring strain, the Thunder have been a juggernaut this season. On the season, the Thunder have a +10.9 net rating in the minutes Williams is off the floor (3,035 minutes, per PBP Stats).

With that said, it is hard not to compare this Lakers' team to the 2022-23 Miami Heat group that shocked the world and made it to the NBA Finals as an eighth seed. Even without Doncic and Reaves, they are playing hard, trying unorthodox defensive tactics, and benefitting from just enough outside luck to be dangerous. I mean, just look at the miracle they pulled off to escape Game 3 against the Rockets with a victory:

NBA teams were 1713-1 when leading by 6 or more in the last 30 sec of regulation in the playoffs in the last 29 years.



They are now 1713-2. Rockets are the 2nd team in 29 years to blow a 6+ point lead in the final 30 seconds of regulation, joining the 2024 Knicks. https://t.co/HLM8dOxuDM — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) April 25, 2026

I still think the Thunder will handle the Lakers pretty easily, but I also believe the Lakers will take a game or two from them. If they don't do it, the three possible teams (the Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, and Minnesota Timberwolves) that will probably (sorry, Portland Trail Blazers) be waiting to face them should be capable of handing them a loss or two.

In any event, it could be a little while before the Thunder have to face defeat.