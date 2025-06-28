Projected Cavaliers lineup and depth chart after Lonzo Ball trade

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that veteran guard Lonzo Ball has been traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro. Prior to last season, Ball has missed the last two and a half seasons due to injuries in his knee. He made his return this season, but missed games due to a wrist injury,

Cleveland's starting point guard Darius Garland is recovering from toe surgery and may miss the start of the season. Their backup point guard Ty Jerome, who finished third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting, is entering free agency and due for a big contract. Trading for Ball suggests Cleveland will lose Jerome this offseason.

Ball is a tall guard, who is a great playmaker and 3-point shooter, fitting well with head coach Kenny Atkinson's system. Here is the projected lineup and depth chart for Cleveland.

Projected Cavaliers lineup, depth chart for 2025-26 season with Lonzo Ball

PG SG SF PF C Darius Garland Donovan Mitchell Max Strus Evan Mobley Jarrett Allen Lonzo Ball Jaylon Tyson De'Andre Hunter Dean wade Craig Porter Jr. Tyrese Proctor

As of now, that is everyone currently on the Cavaliers roster for the 2025-26 season. There are still a few moves that are predicted to be made for them to enter under the second apron of the luxury tax.

Two key players not mentioned who will be free agents are Jerome and Sam Merrill. Both were pivotal in the success of Cleveland's regular season, but the decision to trade for Ball and drafting Tyrese Proctor have made it apparent that they will likely not be coming back.

Cleveland is lucky — though no one ever wishes for injuries — that the Eastern Conference has seen three different contenders lose stars to Achilles tears that will keep those players out for the 2025-26 season. Damian Lillard with the Milwaukee Bucks, Jayson Tatum with the Boston Celtics, and Tyrese Haliburton with the Indiana Pacers have all suffered such a fate.

Assuming all goes accordingly, the battle of the East should be between the Cavaliers and New York Knicks. It is very plausible that Ball will be plagued by injuries, but his size, playmaking and shooting is a great upside for taking a massive risk. Acquiring Ball is the first move made giving Cleveland a chance to deepen their lineup and win the East, especially if the writing on the wall turns out to be true and the Cavs are unable to retain Jerome in free agency.