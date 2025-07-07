Projected Clippers lineup after adding John Collins to revamped frontcourt

The Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Utah Jazz have pulled off a surprise three-team trade on Monday, shaking up their rosters well after the initial free agency frenzy. The deal sends guard Norman Powell to the Heat, forward John Collins to the Clippers and Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 Clippers second-round pick to the Jazz.

The timing of the move adds intrigue, with the transaction coming just as the market seemed to cool off. What’s most surprising is the departure of both Powell and Collins, each of whom had strong regular seasons in 2024-25. Powell averaged 21.8 points per game while shooting 41.8% from deep across 60 games for the Clippers. Collins posted 19.0 points and 8.2 rebounds in just 40 games with the Jazz, flashing offensive potential despite dealing with injuries.

For Los Angeles, the Collins deal comes just days after signing Brook Lopez as the team's backup center, as Lawrence Frank looks to revamp the team's frontcourt and continue building around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. But has this offseason been enough to keep pace in a rugged Western Conference?

Here’s an early look at the Clippers’ projected starting lineup for the 2025-2026 season.

Projected Clippers lineup after trading for John Collins

Position Starting Lineup PG James Harden SG Kris Dunn SF Kawhi Leonard PF John Collins C Ivica Zubac

Collins brings verticality, athleticism and a fresh interior presence to a Clippers frontcourt that has long needed a lob threat and dynamic roll man. Playing alongside Leonard and Harden, Collins offers a blend of size, energy and age — something this roster has lacked in recent seasons. Though back and ankle issues limited his availability last season, and an inability to stay healthy has been a theme throughout his career, Collins showed glimpses of his Atlanta Hawks form during his time with Utah, even if most of his performances came in losing efforts.

Still just 27 years old and standing 6-foot-9, Collins has a prime opportunity to re-establish himself as a playoff-impact player. He joins a Clippers team that finished as the No. 5 seed last season but fell to the Denver Nuggets in seven games in the first round. He brings a vertical threat that this team simply didn't have last year, and he and Lopez will allow Leonard to avoid some of the wear and tear that comes with serving as the team's power forward for long stretches.

Giving up Powell certainly isn't nothing, and as things stand there isn't a ton of shot creation outside of Harden and Leonard. But Bogdan Bogdanovic is a capable gunner in his own right, and there are still options out there to add more scoring juice (Bradley Beal, anyone?). This trade may not have the blockbuster feel of past summers, but it adds intrigue to all three franchises heading into training camp — especially for a Clippers team still searching for the perfect blend of health, star power and postseason consistency.