The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly acquired veteran combo guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a sign-and-trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They also signed sharpshooter Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million contract, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Atlanta is sending a 2027 second-round pick via Cleveland and cash to Minnesota to acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker via sign-and-trade for four years and $62 million, sources said. https://t.co/ej11s9qfM4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2025

Free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Kennard has been one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, and Atlanta negotiated the new deal with CAA's Aaron Mintz and Dave Spahn. pic.twitter.com/630xGDjmuo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2025

Minnesota receives a 2027 second-round pick (via the Cleveland Cavaliers) and cash considerations for Alexander-Walker, who agreed to a four-year, $62 million pact with Atlanta. The Timberwolves do a good job of fetching any assets in return for someone they couldn't afford to keep after new deals for Naz Reid and Julius Randle. Meanwhile, this is much more interesting from the Hawks' side, giving a team on the rise some much-needed backcourt depth.

Atlanta has been among the NBA's biggest winners in the early stages of this offseason, punctuated by Alexander-Walker and Kennard's arrivals. They've quietly positioned themselves to make noise and be a legitimate contender in a wide-open Eastern Conference in 2025-26. With that in mind, let's look at how the Hawks' lineup shakes out following their latest notable additions.

Projected Hawks lineup after adding Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard

Position Starter Bench Deep Bench PG Trae Young Vit Krejci Kobe Bufkin SG Dyson Daniels Luke Kennard Garrison Matthews SF Zaccharie Risacher Nickeil Alexander-Walker PF Jalen Johnson Mouhamed Gueye Asa Newell C Onyeka Okongwu Kristaps Porziņģis

Alexander-Walker doesn't figure to start for the Hawks, but he could if needed. His ability to knock down threes consistently and guard multiple positions at a high level merits playing time. Nonetheless, they will probably lean on him to close games at times, as Minnesota often did.

Kennard is best suited as a second-unit long-distance specialist, though he has nearly a decade of experience in the Association and 121 career starts.

As you can see, spots on the Hawks' bench remain a work in progress, even with Alexander-Walker and Kennard. They still need wing help behind their burgeoning forward tandem of Jalen Johnson and 2024 No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher. Another guard to run the offense when franchise floor Trae Young sits is on the docket, unless 2023 first-round selection Kobe Bufkin emerges.

However, the Hawks' top seven players can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the East. Moreover, Kennard is a certified marksman from downtown, leading the league in three-point percentage in back-to-back seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23. No one should be excited about facing this revamped Atlanta group.

Young is the head of the snake, and Atlanta is surrounding him with athletic, long defenders, counteracting his struggles on that end of the floor. He can continue operating as their offensive engine, and they can feel good that he won't be hunted and picked on by opponents. Alexander-Walker's presence will have plenty to do with that without sacrificing scoring/shooting production.

Reigning Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels and Alexander-Walker form arguably the best perimeter point-of-attack duo in basketball. Risacher and Johnson are rangy with great physical tools. Atlanta has a mobile center that can be trusted on an island in Onyeka Okongwu and a rim-protecting, floor-stretching 7-footer in Kristaps Porziņģis. In other words, masking Young's most glaring weakness shouldn't be too difficult for the Hawks.

Last season, Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 25.3 minutes per game for the Timberwolves. He converted 38.1 percent of his 4.5 nightly attempts from beyond the arc. But above all, the 26-year-old is an on-ball menace who makes life hard for rival guards.

It feels like the Hawks are one or two moves away from entering the upper echelon of the East. They landed a pair of difference-makers in Alexander-Walker and Porziņģis, but some more upgrades around the margins would solidify them.