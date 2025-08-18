Projected Magic depth chart after all the offseason dust has settled

Following an injury-riddled season and a first-round exit, the Orlando Magic had an active offseason. Most notably, the Magic traded for Desmond Bane, giving up four unprotected first-round picks, a pick swap, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Cole Anthony. Bane solves their biggest problem in 3-point shooting.

In a weak Eastern Conference, the Magic are eyeing a title run and have accelerated the timeline around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. With that in mind, let's take a look at the Magic's projected depth chart and some crucial questions that head coach Jamahl Mosley will have to sort out.

Orlando Magic traditonal depth chart

Position Player Player Player Player PG Jalen Suggs Tyus Jones Jase Richardson SG Desmond Bane Anthony Black Jett Howard SF Franz Wagner Tristan da Silva Caleb Houstan Jamal Cain (TW) PF Paolo Banchero Jonathan Isaac Noah Penda C Wendell Carter Jr. Moe Wagner Goga Bitadze Orlando Robinson (TW)

Modern depth chart

Guards: Jalen Suggs, Tyus Jones, Anthony Black, Jase Richardson

Wings: Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, Tristan da Silva, Jonathan Isaac, Jett Howard, Noah Penda, Caleb Houstan, Jamal Cain (TW)

Bigs: Wendell Carter Jr., Moe Wagner, Goga Bitadze, Orlando Robinson (TW)

Will Desmond Bane be enough to solve the Magic's fatal flaw?

After ranking dead last in 3-pointers made and 27th in offense last season, the Magic traded for Bane this offseason. While Bane is one of the league's best shooters, it's worth wondering if this move alone will be enough for the Magic to become a competent shooting team and overall offense. Simply adding Bane's 2.4 made 3s to Orlando's 11.2 made 3s per game would take the Magic to 13th in 3-point makes. However, that's far from a perfect science.

Another key factor of adding Bane is how his shooting opens up the floor for Banchero and Wagner as shot creators. Both players (especially Paolo) have been suffocated by the Magic's atrocious floor spacing. Bane's shooting and overall gravity should significantly benefit both young players. As a result, we should see both players' efficiency and assist numbers increase. Having another player who can create shots for himself will further take the Magic's offense to another level.

Ultimately, fans should be optimistic about Bane's fit with the Magic and the level the offense could reach with him. However, it's still not a certainty that Bane alone will be enough for Orlando's offense. Undoubtedly, this will be a massive swing factor in the Magic's title hopes.

What will Anthony Black's role be?

An under-the-radar yet meaningful subplot of adding Bane (and signing Tyus Jones) is how Anthony Black's role will be impacted. The Arkansas product had a strong second season, averaging 24.2 minutes, 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. Black is a skilled all-around guard. However, 3-point shooting is a clear weakness as he shot 31.8 percent and 15.4 percent from beyond the arc in the playoffs last season.

As the Magic try to surround Paolo and Franz with more shooting, it's unclear what Black's role will be. Furthermore, with a healthy Jalen Suggs, a rookie Jase Richardson, and the free agent pick-up of Jones, Orlando suddenly has a loaded guard rotation, and it's unclear what opportunity will be available for Black. It's not far-fetched to believe the Magic could look to trade the former lottery pick for some extra shooting and cap flexibility.

Black is a talented player who could yield some solid value on the open market. However, he might not fit into the Magic's rotation given their needs and solid guard depth. He could play more of a wing role given his size, but that's not a guarantee. Overall, Black's role and future with the Magic this season will be worth keeping tabs on.

Do the Magic have enough wing depth?

Another under-the-radar aspect of the Magic's roster is wing depth. Yes, Paolo, Franz, and Bane give the Magic elite wing play in the starting lineup. However, their bench is surprisingly thin in this position group. This is somewhat connected to Black, who could maybe carve out a role as a wing at 6-foot-7.

Outside of that, the Magic will be counting on Jonathan Isaac and second-year forward Tristan da Silva off the bench. Isaac is an incredible defender; however, after suffering some serious injuries, he can no longer play a significant role. Da Silva showed some solid flashes, but can he be a key part of the Magic's rotation? Perhaps the Magic get some value out of former lottery pick Jett Howard or this year's second-round pick Noah Penda.

This might not seem like a pressing concern, given that Paolo, Franz, and Bane will play such sizable roles. However, when one of them goes to the bench, it will be interesting to see who Mosley is comfortable giving minutes to at the wing position.