Projected Magic starting lineup with Desmond Bane: Is Orlando a title contender?

Our first trade of the NBA offseason as officially occurred. Reported by ESPN lead insider Shams Charania, the Orlando Magic have traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and one first-round pick swap for Desmond Bane.

Bane has been one of the more underrated players in the NBA. Over the last three season he has averaged 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, five assists, and 1.1 steals on .477/.394/.883 shooting splits. For a career he's shooting 41 percent from three, which is ninth among active players and 24th all-time.

The Orlando Magic was desperate for more guard play who can create for others and space the floor. Bane provides a lot of space and decent playmaking. Here is the Magic projected starting lineup for the 2025-26 season.

Player Position Jalen Suggs PG Desmond Bane SG Franz Wagner SF Paolo Banchero PF Wendell Carter Jr C

Don't sleep on the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference

Although the initial reaction for a lot of fans is that Orlando gave up too much, they really didn't. The Orlando Magic have become serious threats in the Eastern Conference.

Two seasons ago, they finished with a 47-35 record, being the fifth seed and taking the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in round one. This season, they finished 41-41, but both Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero suffered oblique strains, Mo Wagner had an ACL tear, and Jalen Suggs had a trochlea injury, keeping him sidelined as well.

If not for injuries, the Magic would have saw more success than they did in 2024. They will see even more success for the 25-26 season. Bane adds a whole new dynamic offensively. He provides a consistent three-level scorer they don't have and another playmaker to distribute the playmaking duties between him, Wagner, Banchero, and Suggs.

Desmond Bane will fit in perfectly with the Magic

Jamahl Mosley has been one of the best defensive coaches in the league and Bane is one of the best two-way guards. He's been a part of a great defensive team with the Memphis Grizzlies, which should translate seemingly with Orlando.

The best thing for Orlando is that their best player is entering year four. Paolo Banchero hasn't reached his full potential and has been getting better every year. Based off his first two playoff series, he's risen to the occasion and needs more shooting.

When this team gets fully healthy, with Suggs and Mo Wagner at 100 percent, they are serious threat to win the Eastern Conference.