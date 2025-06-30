The Houston Rockets have come of the gates screaming to start NBA free agency. First, the team agreed on a four-year, $53 million deal with former Los Angeles Lakers wing Dorian Finney-Smith. A little over a week after trading for Kevin Durant, the Rockets will be getting a valuable depth piece at the forward position that makes them contenders in the Western Conference.

Finney-Smith recently declined his $15.4 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, which brought him to the Rockets.

Free agent forward Dorian Finney-Smith has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Finney-Smith's agent, Michael Tellem of Excel Sports, negotiated terms of the deal tonight with Rockets executives for the 3-and-D wing. pic.twitter.com/wUNbGn0rOy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025

Finney-Smith spent one year with the Lakers after previous stops with the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks. In one season with the Lakers, Finney-Smith averaged 8.7 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 43 games played.

But the Rockets were far from done. Despite a seemingly full dance card at center with Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, Houston also brought back old friend Clint Capela on a three-year, $21.5 million deal.

How Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela can help the Rockets next season

The Rockets are looking to build off an impressive season in head coach Ime Udoka's second year with the team. Houston finished second in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record before falling to the Golden State Warriors in seven games in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

In addition to Durant, the Rockets have great depth at the forward position with Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore and Jeff Green. The Rockets also recently extended 2022 No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr to a five-year, $122 million deal. With the addition of Finney-Smith, the Rockets are looking to be a serious threat to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference next season, adding another rangy defender to a roster full of them and putting even more shooting around the big three of Durant, Fred VanVleet and Sengun.

Capela, meanwhile, is tougher to read. Houston trotted out double-big looks with Sengun and Adams against Golden State to surprising effect, and this could point to more of that in 2025-26. Of course, it's also possible this is simply some Adams insurance, or a way to keep Capela from the other center-needy teams out West. Still, he's a useful, tough-nosed player who should fit right in.

Projected starting lineup next season for the Rockets

The addition of Finney-Smith and the extension of Smith Jr. will mix things up at the forward position. The Rockets are still expected to have the same backcourt heading into next season, and Aaron Holiday and Reed Shepard are valuable second options off the bench.

Sengun and Adams are still expected to be the options for Houston at the center position, despite the addition of Capela. The biggest change will be Durant.

The Rockets lost Dillon Brooks and 2021 No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green in the trade, who were both critical pieces for Houston. Durant is expected to have the spotlight next season for Houston. Here's a look at the projected starting lineup for the Rockets next season.