Ranking the best players in the Play-In Tournament who can carry their teams through

The SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament begins in roughly a week. All eyes are going to be on which teams will play their way into the NBA playoffs. Usually it comes down to the star players making it happen.

Steph Curry has been a play-in savant for the Golden State Warriors in their down years, but his durability has held him back this season. He’ll be key – if he can play – but he’s one of many names that will stand out during next week’s tournament. Here’s the top players in the play-in tournament, ranked.

8. Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

It’s crazy to think the Portland Trail Blazers could be a playoff team. They’ve been a disappointing franchise for quite some time. They haven’t been to the NBA playoffs since the 2020-21 season. And though they’ve had an eight-year run from 2013-2021 of eight straight playoff appearances, they’ve only made it out of the first round three times during that stretch. If they’re going to end those woes and their playoff drought, it will be because of Avdija.

He’s averaging nearly 25 points per game and almost seven rebounds and seven assists per game. He’s been the star of this team as Damian Lillard recovers from his torn Achilles. Avdija is finally reaching the height Washington thought he would when the Wizards drafted him. He’s averaging a career high in points and assists this season. Though his field goal percentages have dipped, he’s going to be the lifeline for the Blazers.

7. Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Orlando was desperate to be a contender this season, so much so that they gave up a handful of future first round picks to land Desmond Bane and pair him with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Wagner missed a good chunk of the season, but with him back, the Magic are hoping to not only be contenders, but go on a playoff run. If Wagner can stay healthy will be key for that.

Since his return from his high ankle sprain, Wagner’s been averaging 17.2 points per game, including 20 and 25 points in the last two games of the season. The Magic have been inconsistent this year and without one of their best players, that makes sense. Wagner is apparently still not 100 percent. That will be the key for the Magic.

6. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball, when healthy, proves exactly why the Charlotte Hornets might be able to get out of their decades of missing the playoffs. They’re in the play-in tournament this year, which is the first time they’ve even sniffed the postseason since the 2015-16 season. Ball averaged 20.1 points per game this year and has been one of the biggest assets to this team. The Hornets could very well need the trio of Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel to reach the postseason.

Ball played in 72 games this year, which is the second most in his career. As good as Knueppel has been, the Hornets success will come down to how well Ball plays and if he can stay healthy.

5. Norman Powell, Miami Heat

Miami Heat guard Norman Powell | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Norman Powell may have the most pressure and thus the most to gain and lose of any player in the play-in tournament this year. His arrival at the end of the season is proof the Heat need Powell if they want to continue their play-in tournament dominance. Groin and back injuries have hampered him this season, but when he’s on, he’s one of the most important players on the Heat.

Of course Bam Adebayo will be important to the Heat’s postseason success, but in 52 games, Powell is averaging 21.7 points per game, the most of any player this year. If he wants to stay in Miami, how he plays this week and possibly in the playoffs this year will determine if the Heat want to extend him.

4. Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

This is obviously contingent on his health. He’s only played in 41 games this year and when he does play, is the reason the teams are still scared of the Warriors. No need to run down the list of things Curry does that leaves defenses baffled, rather turning our focus to the fact that their playoff success is completely contingent on his ability to play.

Draymond Green is who he is and the rest of the roster is aging and hurt. Jimmy Butler is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, which is a big hit as he’s a play-in tournament MVP and known to take it to a new level in the playoffs. The Warriors will be as good as Curry is in the play-in. We’ve seen him carry the Warriors through the play-in and even in the playoffs. This year will be no different.

3. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Devin Booker has remained the only constant in Phoenix. He was there when they were bad, there when they reached the finals and now he’s part of this next phase, which is on the cusp of a playoff appearance. If they’re going to get back to the playoffs for the 2023-24 season, it’s going to be because of Booker.

Booker is averaging 26.1 points per game this season. It’s been an up and down season for the Suns and their new-look squad, which includes Jalen Green. This field isn’t easy to get through with the Warriors, Portland and the Clippers all battling for a spot to get in. Booker will be the difference as he has since he’s been in Phoenix. The Western Conference is tough, but winning the play-in tournament and getting into the playoffs is always something to celebrate.

2. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard | William Liang-Imagn Images

When he’s healthy, Kawhi Leonard is one of the best two-way players in the NBA. He showcased that with a 30-point game during the NBA All-Star weekend 3-on-3 tournament and during a 21-game stretch that saw them win 17 games. The Clippers went from having an NBA Draft lottery pick, to getting into the play-in tournament.

This season, Leonard is averaging 28 points per game, tied for sixth in the league. He’s also been extremely consistent. When the Clippers acquired Darius Garland as part of the James Harden trade, they knew they were getting a solid point guard that had durability issues. Yet, when the two of them are on the court together, the Clippers are better as a whole.

I’m not saying Leonard is going to send the Clippers on a deep playoff run, but if continues to play the way he has all season, he’s certainly the x-factor.

1. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia couldn’t have imagined Tyrese Maxey would have turned into the player he is. He’s basically single-handedly carried this team to the play-in and almost to the playoffs. His 28.3 points per game is fifth best in the league. Of course, it’s all about the other players, but Maxey is one of two players with more than 60 games played this year and one of four with more than 40 games played.

The other players won’t matter as much because for the most part, Maxey has had to carry this team by himself. V.J. Edgecombe has been a welcomed addition as a rookie wing, but Maxey is the lifeline of this team. How he plays will determine if the 76ers can get out of the play-in or not.