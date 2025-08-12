Rapid Celtics ownership switch adds more uncertainty to tumultuous season

Shortly after winning the NBA championship last summer, Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck opted to sell the team, facing a historic luxury tax bill. Despite selling the team, Grousbeck planned to remain in control until 2028. Bill Chisholm bought the team in March of this year. However, Grousbeck will now be turning the franchise over to Chisholm immediately. As of now, the reason for this change isn't clear.

Wyc Grousbeck will no longer stay on as governor as part of the Boston Celtics' $6.1 billion sale to Bill Chisholm, sources tell me and @ramonashelburne. Plan had been for Grousbeck to remain through 2028. Chisholm assumes governor title and the transfer will be finalized soon. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 12, 2025

Frankly, Grousbeck's original plan always seemed a bit unconventional. Regardless, learning under one of the league's most respected owners could have benefited Chisholm. The timing is interesting as the Celtics reduced their salary plus luxury tax payments by just over $300 million this summer.

Trading Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, not re-signing Luke Kornet, and (likely) Al Horford helped the Celtics save money. However, these moves undoubtedly made the team worse. With these moves and Jayson Tatum's injury, many expect that the Celtics will take a significant step back in the standings this season. The change in Grousbeck's ownership plan is fitting for the Celtics' wonky offseason.

An ownership change reflects a new era of Celtics basketball

The Celtics have long been a symbol of stability and success. Their 11-year playoff streak is the longest active in the league. Furthermore, they have been to five conference finals in this stretch. However, in large part due to their payroll, they are now without four key contributors of their 2024 championship squad. Grousbeck's initial plan, being changed and him giving the keys over to Chisholm, is the latest sign of uncertainty in what is projected as an unfortunate gap year for Boston.

Chisholm will be saving a significant amount of money and will have newfound roster flexibility from the team's savings this summer. However, he's also inheriting a vastly different roster. In March, it was believed that the Celtics would have to shed salary in the offseason, but they would still be contenders. Now, their path back to contention remains unclear, and that's a harsh reality for a new owner.

As the Celtics enter a new era, an ownership change is somewhat fitting. Assuming Tatum returns at full health, the Celtics have a chance to become contenders again. Tatum and Jaylen Brown have long been one of the NBA's best duos. However, the Celtics will have to find cost-effective ways to improve their supporting cast, even if Tatum were in the fold, the roster as currently constructed isn't built to win another title. Undoubtedly, this will be a challenge for Chishom and general manager Brad Stevens.