Celtics’ Georges Niang trade comes with an obvious benefit

The Boston Celtics traded forward Georges Niang and two second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for undrafted rookie RJ Luis. While some people were confused by the lack of value for a solid all-around player in Niang, the logic behind this trade is to save money. The Celtics' tax bill dropped from $73.1 million to $30.4 million, and they created an $8.2-million trade exception.

Boston immediately took advantage of their newfound flexibility, signing Chris Boucher to a one-year, $3.3-million deal. Boucher gives the Celtics some much-needed big man depth. After these moves, the Celtics are $8 million below the second-apron. With Boucher in the mix, the Celtics' tax bill is slightly higher than the original projections but nowhere near their previous bill of $73.1 million.

The Celtics' summer of savings could continue even after the Niang trade

It's been a summer of savings for the Celtics, who previously traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis to narrowly get under the second apron. Now the Celtics are comfortably below the second apron and just $4 million above the first apron.

This not only saves the Celtics significant money but it offers them some much-needed roster flexibility, making future trades easier. All in all, the Celtics' projected salary and luxury tax bill went down from $540 million at the beginning of the offseason to $239 million now. Previously, the Celtics were hampered by apron restrictions and historically high luxury tax payments, but now they have some breathing room.

A summer of savings and reshaping their roster pic.twitter.com/I4CsYlSOXT — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 5, 2025

While the Celtics have saved an enormous amount of money, they might not be done yet. Boston already has already dealt one of the key players they got back for Porziņģis/Holiday in Niang, and Anfernee Simons could be next. Simons has been involved in some trade rumors, and it's worth noting that the Celtics never had an official press conference welcoming him or Niang. With an expiring $27.6 million contract and a gifted offensive skill set, Simons could yield a solid trade return while helping the Celtics save even more money.

Trading Niang also gives the Celtics' young players more opportunities

While saving money was the main benefit of this trade for Boston, it also opens up more minutes for the Celtics' young wings, Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh, and first-round pick Hugo González. The Celtics will use this season to see which of these young wings can be a long-term fit with this team once Jayson Tatum returns in the 2026-27 season.

Overall, this will be an unfortunate gap year for the Celtics, but it will give them a chance to save some significant money and retool the roster around Tatum when he returns.