Joe Mazzulla already has a new favorite player on the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics drafted Spanish wing Hugo González with the 28th overall pick. After just one summer league game, his fit with the Celtics and in Joe Mazzulla’s system couldn’t be more obvious. The 19-year-old finished with a well-rounded stat line of 12 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two blocks en route to a 92-78 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. In a viral sideline interview, González’s intensity was on full display.

“Really good, we are doing a great job, and we have to keep focusing on the game,” González said when asked about the most challenging part of the transition to the NBA.

Hugo Gonzalez intensity might need to be studied pic.twitter.com/b5fUC8iHW9 https://t.co/Cpx2pM2lW7 — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) July 11, 2025

González maintained a stone-cold expression during the interview and was clearly focused on the game. This is the exact competitive mentality Mazzulla preaches to his team. While it’s just one summer league game, González feels poised to become a favorite of Mazzulla.

Hugo González’s impressive skill set gives him the hallmarks of a Joe Mazzula favorite

González’s blend of hustle, defense, playmaking, and scoring makes him a perfect fit for the Celtics. His all-around skill set was on full display in his summer league debut. Whether González was hounding his opponents on defense or crashing the glass, his hustle was evident. González’s defense and grit were his main selling points as a prospect. This will be what gets him on the court as a rookie and will make him a Mazzulla favorite.

Look at this sequence from Hugo Gonzalez👀 pic.twitter.com/KvPt2zORc5 — Justin Turpin (@JustinmTurpin) July 11, 2025

Offensively, he shot the ball well, shooting 3-5 from beyond the arc. González also made an impact as a connective playmaker, often making the right reads. His impressive summer league debut shows exactly why the Celtics drafted him. González’s jack-of-all-trades skill set will make him a favorite within the organization and the fan base.

Hugo González’s role as a rookie with the Celtics

With Jayson Tatum’s injury, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porziņģis being traded, there will be plenty of open minutes in the Celtics' rotation. Tatum’s injury specifically opens up wing minutes. While he’ll be competing against fellow young wings Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh, González is poised to get some real minutes.

González’s defense and intensity will get him on the court to start. However, this, paired with his all-around offensive skill set, could allow him to become a mainstay of Boston’s rotation. This will allow the Celtics to develop young players like González, and it could benefit the team in a significant way long-term.

General manager Brad Stevens also mentioned how González’s willingness to buy into any role the team needed from him with Real Madrid made them fond of him during the draft. Overall, it’s clear the Celtics’ organization has fallen in love with González, and the fan base is about to if they haven’t already.