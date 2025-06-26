Celtics NBA Draft selection shows they're ready to copy the Thunder

FanSided's NBA Draft Central has you covered from every angle with the latest mock drafts, rankings, detailed notes on every top prospect and more.

The Boston Celtics were reportedly trying hard to get into the lottery to get a player that ended up falling out of the lottery anyway. But that’s not the most eye-opening thing about their NBA Draft strategy. In the last few days, they’ve offloaded expensive vets and are clearly working toward a younger roster.

This is a copycat league after all so the Oklahoma City Thunder using a predominantly homegrown roster to win the team’s first championship since relocating from Seattle, might have given the Celtics the perfect excuse to blow up the roster. Boston was able to win a championship with a large payroll, but OKC and even the Indiana Pacers is proof they don’t have to.

Instead, they can focus on young players. So while Boston didn’t get Kasparas Jakucionis, who they were reportedly interested in trading up for, they did get Hugo Gonzalez, a European wing that is a two-way star and can instantly add to this roster. He falls right in line with their plan and is the next step in cutting salaries and staying competitive.

Boston Celtics young approach amid luxury tax penalties, Jayson Tatum injury sets stage for optimistic future

The Celtics probably aren’t done making moves. With them trading Jrue Holiday specifically, it feels like they’re going to turn to some of the younger players already on their roster. I expect J.D. Davidson to get some solid minutes. They drafted him as a project and the way he played in the G-League last year is proof it just might be his time.

They obviously drafted Gonzalez, who’s 19 years old, keeping this roster young. I wouldn’t be surprised if they considered trading Derrick White too if they can get a young wing that won’t need too much time to develop.

Boston’s plan is clearly to replenish their older, expensive vets with younger ones with high potential. I don’t know who else they have in mind, but the motive is simple. They need to build enough young, talented players around Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to keep this roster competing for championships.

As of right now, they aren’t quite in tank/rebuild mode. But if there’s any year to test the youth of your team, this is the year to do. This season will show Boston a lot. Either they invested in the wrong young players or they have a new core that will be ready to contend in the Eastern conference again when Tatum’s healthy.