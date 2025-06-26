Raptors are trying to convince everyone their first-round pick is happy to be here

FanSided's NBA Draft Central has you covered from every angle with the latest mock drafts, rankings, detailed notes on every top prospect and more.

The 2025 NBA Draft delivered some unexpected drama for Toronto Raptors fans on Wednesday evening. With the No. 9 pick, Toronto selected Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina’s multi-tool forward. But while everyone celebrated, all eyes went wide at Collin’s not-so-enthusiastic reaction. A viral clip showed him shaking his head and, yes, dropping an F-bomb right on national TV. Then came the instant internet frenzy and a wave of hot takes.

Look I don't know what the situation is, but Collin Murray-Boyles did shake his head and drop an f-bomb after getting picked by the Raptors pic.twitter.com/dy00yEdIeB — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) June 26, 2025

The F-bomb heard around the NBA

So, what happened as cameras zoomed in when Murray-Boyles’ name was called? Collin heard his name, shook his head, and let out a quick, unfiltered expletive. The internet proved once again why it is undefeated, posting quick memes and wild theories. That clip went viral fast. Suddenly, Collin Murray-Boyles' selection was the draft’s most GIF-able moment. However, the Raptors quickly went into PR mode via social media, attempting to make us believe it was all a misunderstanding.

Murray-Boyles was a highly touted prospect and didn’t accidentally land in Toronto’s lap at No. 9. He averaged 16.8 points on 58.6 percent shooting from the field, tearing it up for South Carolina last season. Toronto’s front office loved his size and versatility as a defender. For a squad trying to retool, Collin’s blend of hustle and size is exactly what the Raptors have been missing.

Setting the record straight: Collin explains his initial reaction

But don’t mistake shock for sadness. Collin set the record straight: his reaction came from disbelief, not disappointment. It could be described as a surreal and overwhelming moment where a lifelong dream finally came true. That F-bomb was more of a sign of pure relief and gratitude, not anger. The Raptors’ social team had fun with the moment, posting tongue-in-cheek messages to calm worried fans. Collin made it clear — he’s fired up to join a squad with history and a fanbase as passionate as Toronto’s.

"Just disbelief," Murray-Boyles said. "What I said was not a bad thing by any means. Thankful."

So, here’s the deal. Collin Murray-Boyles is more than a viral clip. He’s a defensive spark plug and a player who should be a factor for the Raptors sooner rather than later. With this much upside and personality, he fits right in with the Raptors’ fresh direction. Fans should enjoy the highlights, embrace the quirks and get behind the newest member of the squad. Toronto has drafted a rookie who is ready for the spotlight.