Re-grade the trade: Paul George trade to Clippers built OKC's championship roster

On July 6, 2019, at 1:55 a.m. EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder sent shockwaves through the NBA by trading Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-rounder, and two pick swaps.

It was a blockbuster deal no one saw coming. The Clippers pushed all their chips in, hoping to deliver a championship by pairing George with newly acquired Kawhi Leonard, fresh off a title run with Toronto. As for the Thunder, this marked the beginning of a patient, strategic rebuild led by Sam Presti.

Fast forward to 2025, and the results couldn’t be clearer: the Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions for the first time in franchise history — and the Clippers are still ringless.

So, how bad was the trade for Los Angeles? Let’s re-grade it.

Oklahoma City Thunder: A+

Winning the 2025 NBA Championship didn’t just validate Oklahoma City’s rebuild — it validated their entire front office philosophy. The Thunder transformed from a team with limited playoff upside into a homegrown powerhouse, thanks in large part to the emergence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA blossomed into a league MVP, scoring champion, and Finals MVP, joining elite company as only the fourth player in NBA history to accomplish all three in a single season. His scoring prowess, leadership, and poise under pressure powered OKC’s title run and cemented him as one of the league’s brightest stars.

But it wasn’t just Shai.

The Thunder also selected Jalen Williams with the 12th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft — a pick acquired in the George trade. Williams developed into one of the league’s most lethal two-way threats, averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals during the playoffs while consistently guarding the opponent's top scorer. His emergence gave the Thunder a legitimate second option — one who’s still just scratching the surface.

OKC’s championship wasn’t a fluke. It was the product of smart scouting, patient development, and calculated risk-taking. They didn’t “trust the process.” They defined it.

And somewhere, Thunder fans are writing thank-you letters to Paul George.

Los Angeles Clippers: F

When the Clippers traded for Paul George, it was hailed as the dawn of a new era. Just days later, they landed Kawhi Leonard, and the duo was supposed to lead the franchise to its first championship.

Instead, they became the face of unmet expectations.

In five seasons together, the Clippers failed to reach the NBA Finals. They were eliminated in the first round twice, the second round once, and even missed the playoffs entirely in 2021–22. Their lone breakthrough — a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021 — proved to be a mirage, not a turning point.

Injuries, load management, and inconsistent postseason performances derailed the project. Paul George failed to play more than 60 games in four of his five seasons in L.A., and his “Playoff P” nickname became more of a punchline than a badge of honor.

Meanwhile, the Clippers mortgaged their entire future. The picks they gave up became key assets for the Thunder’s championship foundation — including SGA and Jalen Williams. And with no banners to show for it, the Clippers' gamble will go down as one of the worst trade decisions in league history.

The verdict

One trade. Two paths. One champion.

The Thunder stayed the course, invested in development, and built a title team from the ground up. The Clippers tried to fast-track their way to a ring — and came up empty.

The 2025 NBA Finals didn’t just crown a winner. They validated a philosophy and exposed a failure. The Thunder now hold the blueprint for building sustainably in today’s NBA.

And for the Clippers? It’s back to the drawing board.