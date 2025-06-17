Rick Carlisle committed coaching malpractice in Pacers' Game 5 loss

Game 5 of the NBA Finals saw the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Indiana Pacers 120–109, taking a 3–2 series lead and moving just one win away from an NBA championship.

Looking back, regardless of how the rest of the series unfolds, Indiana’s Game 5 performance won’t be remembered for an individual star’s highs or lows — but for the coaching decisions made in the second half. Specifically, Rick Carlisle’s choice to bench T.J. McConnell when it mattered most.

Carlisle has gone toe-to-toe with Mark Daigneault throughout the Finals without showing many cracks. But in Game 5, his second-half rotation choices — especially trailing 59–45 at the break — left fans and analysts alike scratching their heads. And it all revolved around one player: T.J. McConnell.

TJ McConnell’s big moment

McConnell wasn’t just electric in Indiana’s earlier wins — he once again emerged as a game-changer off the bench when the Pacers desperately needed life. With Tyrese Haliburton held scoreless in the first half (a first in his two-year playoff career), the team was grasping for answers beyond Pascal Siakam.

McConnell entered the third quarter with 6:40 left and wasted no time. He erupted for 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, adding two assists and a steal — cutting Oklahoma City’s lead to just six, the closest Indiana would get down the stretch.

It wasn’t just scoring. It was the energy, tempo, and command he brought. It was exactly what Indiana lacked with Haliburton clearly limited and the starting unit stalled.

Rick Carlisle’s crucial misstep

Then came the fourth quarter — and Carlisle’s most questionable decision of the postseason.

After a quick timeout in the early minutes, McConnell was subbed out for Andrew Nembhard, with Haliburton re-entering the game. Despite his clear rhythm, McConnell would remain on the bench for the rest of the game. From there, Indiana’s offense flatlined.

Haliburton finished with just four points — all from the free-throw line — and was largely invisible in a crucial stretch of a series-defining game. McConnell, meanwhile, ended the night with 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 57.1 percent shooting in just 21 minutes.

Yes, Haliburton is dealing with a lower leg injury. But that’s exactly why Carlisle needed to recognize the moment and ride the hot hand. McConnell had the pulse of the game — and taking him off the floor felt like turning off the engine when the car finally started moving.

McConnell’s success stems from his relentless pace, crafty ball-handling, and ability to weave through defenses like a blur. Indiana had momentum. Carlisle took it away.

For the first time all postseason, the Pacers find themselves trailing in a series. Whether home court in Game 6 will help them bounce back is anyone’s guess.

But if the Pacers fall short in these Finals, Game 5 will be the film Rick Carlisle replays the most—not for what he did, but for what he didn’t do.